Concert Giant Signs Multi-Year Deal With LIV Golf To Oversee All Its Tournament Concerts

LIV Golf’s 2024 year is full of endorsements. Now, they have announced a partnership with concert giant, AEG Presents. Interestingly, it also has a subsidiary of Concerts Wests which will produce musical acts and live music for the league. Ever since its inception, the Saudi-backed circuit has hosted multiple concerts for fans which featured the likes of artists such as Tiësto, Zac Brown Band, and Nelly.

AEG Presents is primarily operating in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, Asia, and Australia. It has promoted top star artists such as Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK, and Luke Combs. The company also produces around 40 music festivals every year in renowned places such as Stagecoach, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Electric Forest, and BST Hyde Park.

Authorities Of LIV Golf And AEG Presents Share Their Statement On Multi-Year Deal

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced the newest multi-year deal with AEG Presents. As quoted by LIV Golf’s official website, he said in a statement,

“LIV Golf is proud to partner with AEG Presents, one of the biggest live entertainment companies in the world.” Greg Norman’s statement further read, “Global leaders in sports, entertainment and technology are embracing LIV Golf and recognizing how our game-changing league is connecting the sport with new audiences. Through this partnership, the league’s fan-friendly tournament experiences and ‘Golf, But Louder’ ethos will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value for fans in 2024 and beyond.”

Mark Norman, who serves as Senior Vice President of Global touring for the Concerts West, the subsidiary of AEG Presents, also gave a statement. As stated by the league’s official website, he said,

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league.” Norman’s statement further read, “This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super serve an audience that’s looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments.”

The new deal with the musical giant is a big boost for the league. Who knows, stars like Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber may be seen entertaining golf fans in a special musical concert.