‘Difficult To Kick Someone, Super Easy To Hit a Golf Ball’: When Joe Rogan Dismissed Golf Comparison to MMA

American UFC color commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan once dismissed golf when it was compared with MMA. He stated that the game of golf involved just hitting a stable ball while mixed martial arts required more physical aspects from an athlete.

On May 6, 2022, PowerfulJRE released a video on YouTube titled, “Joe & Tony Debate Golf vs. MMA”. It featured Joe Rogan and popular American comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. While Rogan defended MMA, Hinchcliffe was heard supporting the game of golf.

While their conversation heated up, Rogan said it was “super difficult” to kick someone than hitting a golf ball. He said,

“What I’m saying is it’s super difficult to kick someone, it’s super easy to hit a golf ball. Whether you hit a golf ball perfectly that’s a different story.”

“Shut The F*** up” – When Joe Rogan Shushed Tony Hinchcliffe in Golf vs MMA Debate

In the same PowerfulJRE video, things were going smoothly until the topic of ‘golf’ came up. Tony Hinchcliffe single-handedly defended the sport and stated that it involved a loss of technicality. However, Joe Rogan refused to accept that MMA was easier than golf.

While speaking to Rogan about the technicalities of golf, Hinchcliffe stated that the game is superficially based on where the ball is hit at. Later, he tried to back his thoughts via a MMA technicality. He said,

“A big part of the game Joe is where you hit the ball. It’s like if somebody kicked really hard but they didn’t kick you.”

Rogan immediately interrupted Tony Hinchcliffe and said later that MMA was way more complicated than the game of ball. He added by explaining the process of kicking someone.

“What he’s saying is how I approached martial arts. I learned how to kick hard first and then I learn how to kick people.” Rogan said. “Well, you kick hard first and kick fast and then it’s about closing distance and fainting. It’s less complicated kicking someone’s way more complicated the ball doesn’t move.”

When Hinchcliffe said that it was not easier to hit a golf ball, Rogan again interrupted him and shushed him up. He maintained his stance on MMA and defended it with all the knowledge that he’s got.

“Shut the f*** up. Don’t ever say that. There’s not a chance in hell that it’s easier to hit a golf ball that it’s not easier to hit a golf ball than just kick somebody not a chance in F***ing hell,” Rogan added.

By the end of the video, Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe were on the same page and stated that both games are quite different and can not be compared. Well, it is right, after all, both sports involve a lot of planning, strategizing, and organizing stuff.