Legendary Commentator Jon Anik Shatters Record, Overtakes Joe Rogan in Event Calls at UFC 301

Souvik Roy
Published

February 11, 2022, Houston, Texas, HOUSTON, TX, United States: HOUSTON, TX – February 11: Jon Anik emcees at Toyota Center for UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 – Ceremonial Weigh-ins on February 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas, United States. Houston, Texas United States – ZUMAp175 20220211_zsa_p175_010 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

UFC commentator Rogan held the record for calling the most UFC events to date. But, a recent ‘X’ update from the combat sports journalist, Chamatkar Sandhu has revealed that the UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, has surpassed Rogan after using his voice at UFC 301.

Well, Anik isn’t a multiple-field veteran like his 56-year-old co-commentator. Rogan started his career as a comedian in the late 1980s. He’s gone from doing stand-up comedy to hosting Fear Factor to having his own podcast with a record deal with Spotify.

Subsequently, the ‘JRE’ host has ventured into a plethora of other avenues as well, which means his tight schedule doesn’t allow him to attend and comment on the UFC PPVs outside the US.

On the other hand, the 45-year-old Anik takes to the UFC commentary table with far greater frequency than Rogan. The continuation of this process for several years has resulted in his huge feat for him today. Sandhu’s ‘X’ update also carried a touch of appreciation for Anik.

The emoji at the end of Sandhu’s caption revealed that he viewed Anik as the current GOAT of MMA commentary. However, did you know that the Boston native had earlier made up his mind to move on from UFC?

Jon Anik’s wanted to leave UFC?

The entire UFC world may be celebrating Anik’s awesome feat today, but a large chunk of UFC fans had derided him brutally after the UFC 297. Anik had decided to voice in opinion in favor of the current UFC middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis, calling him the legitimate victor of the UFC 297 main event. However, this action earned him a lot of bashing from Du Plessis’ UFC 297 rival, Sean Strickland’s fanbase.

Anik was gutted by the distasteful comments and had expressed that he might call an end to his UFC tenure to transition to NFL commentary.

Fortunately for all of us, the 45-year-old never took any step towards the materialization of this expression. Well, after achieving such a huge feat in the UFC, it won’t be wrong to say that Anik may be thankful for the fact that he never tried to turn his NFL-transition aspirations into a reality.

