Emotional Simone Biles Reunites With Her “Grown-ish” Olympic Team in a Nostalgic Glimpse

Aug 12, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA gymnasts from left Madison Kocian , Laurie Hernandez , Simone Biles , Aly Reisman and Gabby Douglas pose with Kellogg’s Special K cereal boxes to celebrate their gold medals in the artistic gymnastics competition in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The Rio Olympics saw the emergence of one of the most iconic Olympic teams in the form of the ‘Final Five’. Simone Biles rose to become a star along with teammates Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, and Madison Kocian. And now, after all these years, Biles has recently made waves on the internet after reuniting with her team members.

A few weeks ago, the star gymnasts came together to film a TikTok, along with gymnasts Kyla Ross and Maggie Nichols. And now, Biles has put up a gorgeous series of photos alongside Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez. Fans have since gotten nostalgic about the reunion, while the 7-time Olympic medal winner reminisces about how they look “grown-ish.”

In 2016, at the Rio Olympics, the ‘Final Five’ brought home the gold medal and gave rise to some of the finest gymnasts. Biles stunned fans with the star-studded TikTok a few weeks ago featuring these gymnasts, with the caption:

“rounding up some of the gym girls.”

While one might think of this reunion as some kind of hint at a collaboration, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, Biles’ professional-looking photoshoot with Hernandez and Raisman has triggered a nostalgic wave among the audience. Some even commented:

“Three of THE BEST.”

While Hernandez and Raisman have since retired, Biles has yet to show her prowess at the upcoming Olympics. Taking things one at a time, the 26-year-old admitted that she didn’t want to take on too much pressure. However, looking at her recent performance at Antwerp, one can safely claim that the champion has still got her talent intact.

Simone Biles’ return to the international stage was gilded in gold

Recently, Biles returned to the international stage at the World Championships and swooped up the gold medal. The competition in Antwerp, Belgium, witnessed Biles finish victorious at the balance beam, floor, vault, and uneven bars. But the gold medals weren’t the only feather in her cap.

This World Championships was special since Biles won the individual all-around title for the sixth time. It meant that the star was now qualified as one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world, with 27 World Championship medals. Out of these, 21 were gold! While the Olympian still refused to put a lot of thought into the upcoming Olympics, her relaxed approach to the sport seems to be paying off in leaps and bounds.