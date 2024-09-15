“I’m Bringing the Fire”: Fred Kerley Warns ‘2025’ Season’s Competitors After Podium Finish at the Brussels Diamond League

Aug 19, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Fred Kerley (USA) looks on before competing in the mens 100m during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Brussels Diamond League proved to be a lucky run for Fred Kerley, who aced the 100m sprint for a podium finish. He stood third, clocking in at 10.01, narrowly missing the second place by 0.01s! However, the American declared that he still had some surprises in his arsenal, and recently aired his battle cry for the upcoming season.

Kerley has been consistently scaling up his performances to what they used to be during his dominance on the track. So far, he has challenged several sprinters across various categories, guaranteeing he could beat them at their own game. But he also knew he had a lot of fuel left in him, and recently put it out there through an Instagram post.

“We weathered every storm 2024 threw our way and kept pushing forward. 2025, you’ve been warned. I’m bringing the fire.”

Presumably, a shot from a rainy, cold Brussels captured during one of his practice sessions, Kerley looked away from the camera. The 100m sprint finals saw some dramatic results, with 22-year-old Akeem Blake pacing to the finish line with a dominant lead, followed by Christian Coleman falling just milliseconds short of the gold. Kerley knew he could improve his speed a bit more, but he previously stressed how he hadn’t peaked yet.

Yet, after his sprint in Brussels and bagging the podium position, it seems like the 29-year-old had more hopes with this performance. In a quick statement to the Diamond League media team, he expressed some dissatisfaction surrounding his sprint. Since he expected a golden victory, the race didn’t meet his aim for the season’s end.

“I am only satisfied if I win, and today I didn´t win unfortunately. But it has been a great season, so I really can’t complain. I felt good throughout the season which is important.”

Yet, he didn’t lose hope. Kerley has been one of the promising athletes this season who has shown an incredible comeback. With his recent integration into Michael Johnson’s coveted Grand Slam Track meet the following year, things might get more exciting on the track.

While the entire roster for the Grand Slam Track still lacks several popular names, Johnson recently confirmed onboarding Kerley and Kenny Bednarek – two promising podium finishers who could make waves across the short-distance sprinting categories. While the 29-year-old Olympic bronze winner prepares for that, he still has a good enough resume to intimidate fellow competitors of what he could bring to the table.