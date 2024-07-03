mobile app bar

Soaring New Heights, Simone Biles Sets a Unique Record Ahead of the Paris Olympics

Radha Iyer
Published

August 27, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles smiles during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

Simone Biles has already made history with her fabulous performance leading up to her Olympic trials this season. After stunning the Minneapolis crowd with her vault moves, ESPN and Sports Center brought something poignant to everyone’s notice.

In gymnastics, it’s common for athletes to jump high on the springboards during a professional floor routine. Biles has often caught attention for her incredibly high leaps as she prepares them for several twists in the air. However, during the final Olympic trials, she ended up creating an impressive record during her performance.

The social media page of Sports Center posted a graphical representation of the nine-time world champion’s highest jump during her routine. It turns out that she ended up with a shocking 12-foot leap while performing her tricks on the floor.

As a form of comparison, the page took French NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s photo side-by-side. Although he towered at an eye-popping 7’4, Biles’ 12-foot leap went way beyond his gigantic structure.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

“SIMONE BILES TOOK FLIGHT…
The Olympian jumped 12 FEET off the ground during her USA Olympic trials floor routine…”

She put a new meaning to soaring high as she spun in the air, defying gravity. Yet, what impressed the audience more was how Biles did it all with a huge smile on her face. Watching her secure her ticket to Paris with some impressive stunts, the official account of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center remarked :

“Perfect trajectory for launching to Paris!”

Biles’ floor routine was special in many ways other than the 12-foot high jumps and her signature moves. Her choice of songs this season prompted pop star Taylor Swift to cheer her on as well.

Taylor Swift declares her support for Simone Biles ahead of the Paris Olympics

Even before her name made it to the final five of the Olympic team, Biles already had a string of supporters fully expecting her to make it to Paris. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift happened to be one of them, particularly after watching her special floor routine.

Amongst other songs that the GOAT busted some moves to, Swift’s hit ‘…Ready for it’ was one of them. The pop star was so impressed by Biles’ jaw-dropping stunts that she tweeted how she was most definitely “ready for it”. It wasn’t surprising when she was the first one to make it to the team amidst a roaring applause.

