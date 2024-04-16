“What I Can Do This Season”: NCAA Champion Courtney Lindsey Opens Up After Setting 200M World Lead at Tom Jones Memorial

The Tom Jones Memorial saw many well-known athletes compete this season. However, the track world did not expect anything noteworthy from the event. Courtney Lindsey, a one-time NCAA champion, who partook in the competition, won the 200-meter event in 19.88 seconds to take the current world lead. In a post-race interview with Fitzroy Dunkley on YouTube, the 25-year-old discusses his recent accomplishment and the aim for the Olympic season.

Many competitors worldwide, including Lindsey, anticipate a strong build-up to the Paris Olympics. The American athlete feels more confident after competing at the Tom Jones Memorial.

Lindsey also went through a phase of self-evaluation following his success. In the interview with Fitzroy Dunkley, the athlete mentions:

“I’m feeling good. Just seeing the time what I ran, it put me in a position to know like what I can do this season and where my conditioning is.”

He describes how he has been training extensively this season. He is pleased with the results because they indicate that he is on the right track, which is good, given that he has a big year ahead of him. Lindsey’s ambition is also to grab a spot on the Olympic squad for Team USA, and he is determined to do so.

Dunkley was also intrigued by the athlete’s strategy for coming to the Tom Jones Memorial. He did question if he had missed the indoor season on purpose, and Lindsey admitted it. Indoors is an entirely different environment than outdoors.

Since key tournaments take place outdoors, many athletes miss out on indoor opportunities. However, some athletes went to the indoor competitions and made their mark this season.

Noah Lyles’ appears at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, unlike Courtney Lindsey

Track sensation Noah Lyles competed at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, much to the fan’s excitement. A Gold medal performance at prior indoor tournaments boosted the confidence of the American track star. The US Indoor Championships and the New Balance Grand Prix were the highlights of his indoor season.

In Glasgow, he competed in the 60-meter final against fellow American athlete Christian Coleman. Lyles portrayed a strong performance but finished in second place. However, getting on the 4×400-meter relay team was not on his bucket list. He had a strong third leg, but Team USA only won silver in the race. With his focus on the Olympic year, Lyles concluded his indoor season on a high note, while athletes like Courtney Lindsey chose to take part in them.