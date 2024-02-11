Millionaire Simone Biles Rings in ‘Galentines’ With Brand New House Updates

While one might celebrate this Valentine’s Day with loved ones, Simone Biles got the greatest set of updates on her brand-new house. The Texas resident has been building a new home from scratch with her husband, Jonathan Owens. While the construction is still in progress, it’s come a long way since it was just a plot of land.

Advertisement

Recently, she took her fans through a journey with room-by-room updates on the house. From new walls to procuring her dream set of stones for the exteriors, the star gymnast is excited to start a new chapter. The house, although under construction, looked lavish and fit Biles’ vision.

The series of stories featured the outside of the mansion, interiors, kitchen, closet space, and more. With roomy spaces and elegant looks, it looks like the millionaire gymnast was all set to bring her dreams to reality. With her husband Owens, the house would finally serve as a new home for their close-knit family.

Advertisement

Apart from the many quirks that the house would eventually carry, Biles was obsessed with the space for her clothes. Known for her vast collection of clothes and accessories, ranging from luxury pieces to fun custom-made costumes for Owens’ matches, the gymnast now won’t have to overthink about closet space.

“I’ll never run out of room for clothes”

The new house located in Texas has been the gymnast’s priority project since 2022. Previously, she had flaunted glimpses of sliding doors that open up to a gorgeous outdoorsy view and an open balcony. The property is located on the banks of a beautiful lake, and Biles plans to take full advantage of the view. She wanted to do so by planning more open spaces.

“This view will never get old, especially when the sun sets”

Hoping to catch more sunsets and thrive beside nature, the gymnast’s home is extremely close to full construction. And to celebrate the house’s progress and an early Valentine’s, Biles did something special. She ordered her favorite food and spent quality time with her best friends.

Advertisement

Ringing in ‘Galentines’, Simone Biles gorges over pizza and drinks

It’s no secret that the Olympian knows how to party well. Be it hosting her lavish wedding or organizing an intimate night-in with her best friends – Biles knows what’s best. After she updated her fans on her house, she showed off what she had in store for the night. With a couple of her friends over, the women decided to have a girls’ night with some treats.

The cozy night involved heart-shaped pizzas, chocolate-covered strawberries, takeout, and a round of beverages. While she didn’t mention all of them, the one featured in her stories was Samantha Roy, NFL star Nico Collins’ partner. All of them had their fuzzy footwear and pajamas on, ready to have some fun.