Noah Lyles Walks Hand-in-Hand With Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield Days After Hyping Up Her ‘First Fashion Week’

Noah Lyles and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield stunned the fashion world with their extravagant appearances at New York Fashion Week and the US Open. Both sprinters were excited about flaunting their trendy outfits and made sure to turn heads as they walked to the hard court.

Lyles sported a white tank and pants combo completed with a jacket. The tank and striped jacket were courtesy of Loewe, the pants by Kartik Research, and his sneakers were from Adidas. Lyles also sported some jewelry and accessories from Avianne Jewelers, Omega, and Tom Ford.

However, Bromfield seemed to be the show’s star, with her well-defined physique complimenting her white mini-dress to match her sprinter boyfriend.

Opting to assemble her outfit from her personal wardrobe, she sported some yellow heels, a matching purse, and accessories that matched her dress.

The whole ensemble, combined with a minimal neckpiece, some earrings, and grand goddess braids, completed the look. Fans hyped her up, praising her skills and styling sense, which lived up to her lively personality.

Bromfield’s image as a glamorous sprinter isn’t foreign to fans who have followed her journey for a while. She has proved on several occasions that, just like her partner, she knows her fashion game all too well.

Lyles has encouraged this side of hers several times, including recently when they prepared to visit New York. He posted an Instagram story, hyping her up as she packed her outfits for the event.

While they stunned fans with their coordinated outfits, Lyles and Bromfield had several reasons to celebrate the occasion. The 100m icon, who has always faced controversy over various bold statements, seemed to have found his calling as a model for Willy Chavarria.

As he left the runway, jaws dropped. With a shirtless walk and some sporty accessories, a change of outfits later, he and Bromfield caught attention at the US Open.

Watching the monumental tennis match with them was none other than Sir Lewis Hamilton and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who left fans in a frenzy.