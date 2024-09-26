Simone Biles Opens Up About Mental Health Journey Post-Tokyo Olympics: “On This…for the Rest of My Life”

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates her gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Pulling one of the most jaw-dropping decisions, Simone Biles decided to exit Tokyo Olympics midway owing to mental health issues. Since then, combined with her success at the Paris Olympics, fans have praised Biles as one of the mental health champions.

The recent golden run at the French capital was a testament to Biles’ mental work and the success of her journey so far. The world quickly noticed her confidence, a change in demeanor, and the ease with which she handled her routines.

In a conversation with George Balekji from NESN, she opened up on her mental health struggles and how she pulled herself out of the rut.

Something upsetting that she pointed out about Tokyo was how it wasn’t just her but almost every team member went through something tough during the championships.

Adding COVID-19 to the mix, the gymnast did not have friends and family to cheer her on either, and the whole experience felt out of touch. This had already caused an imbalance in her mental state, and along with the twisties that hampered her moves, she had to bite the bullet.

That’s why she wanted to prove her worth when she finally decided to return to competing at the Olympics in Paris. The women had already been stunning at the qualifying competitions, and fans began rooting for them quickly.

After her Paris success, Biles knew that she ultimately had her Tokyo tragedy to thank for the trajectory of her life.

“I’m really blessed and grateful that that played out that way, and grateful that I got to share my story and be raw, vulnerable, and open and honest.”

Mental health awareness, especially for athletes, has since been Biles’ go-to subject to talk and stress about as much as possible. Balekji pointed out how people often forgot how young she was when she debuted and immediately dominated at the Olympics, paving the road to a truckload of pressure and expectations.

And yet, when the GOAT finally admitted she was only human, fans empathized and were grateful for her vulnerability. Biles recalled how several would thank her for talking about her mental health struggles and how they’d begun therapy inspired by her journey.

Unlike physical healing, mentally recovering from a significant event wouldn’t have a set timeline. Biles understood this and talked about how she initially struggled with being patient and accepting her unique journey.

“I honestly believe I’ll be on this mental health journey for the rest of my life. And I’m so grateful again that I have these resources to be able to use and apply.”

Ultimately, whether with her Olympic journey or with her Gold Over America Tour, Biles aims to erase the stigma surrounding mental health issues with her story. Armed with a tale of resilience and strength, she wants to inspire the younger generation to take it easy and have fun.