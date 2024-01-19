Who Is the Person Behind 12-Time Grammy Award Winner Taylor Swift and Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles’s Viral Customized Jackets? Let’s Find Out

A not-so-known name has been buzzing around the NFL community for a while now. The popularity she is garnering is because of her fashion sense and designs. Questions have been raised at post-match conferences after all the attention this unique personality has gained. This showstopper herself is not new to the NFL circle and is none other than the spouse of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk-Kristin Juszczyk.

Juszczyk, a fashion designer, has caught the attention of many celebrities in recent times. Furthermore, she has created waves in the fashion industry. She was born in New York and embarked on a journey that saw her study at the University of Rhode Island and Towson University. It was at the same university that her paths crossed with Kyle.

Kristin was a real estate agent before establishing herself as a fashion designer. Due to a few challenges, Kristin had to leave her real estate career, which proved to be a significant turn in her life. Her journey in fashion took off when Kyle joined the 49ers. She launched her clothing boutique back in 2018 named Origin, ranging in diverse garments.

Kristin started experimenting with game-day outfits and designs when she once decided to create a costume for herself and Kyle during Halloween. The success she witnessed in fashion kindled her passion. Kristin later turned her hobby into a professional dream. She took over the world of fashion, and her followers were in awe when she began designing custom pieces for famous personalities.

“That one outfit just kind of snowballed it, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this would be a really fun challenge for me. How can I make something for every game, and how can I continue to make different styles?’”

Recently, Kristin was all over the headlines for designing a jacket that caught American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s attention. Her designs and name got more attention when Taylor Swift appeared in a custom Kristin Juszczyk jersey puffer coat. She wore it at a Kansas City Chiefs Wildcard playoff game, featuring the name and number of Travis Kelce. The minute details included in the jacket created a viral trend among Swift’s fans.

The exposure Kristin received as a designer after Swift appeared in her custom-designed jacket was a big win. It took social media by storm because of the dedicated fan base of Taylor Swift, who noticed her work. To add to her success and recognition, her husband, Kyle, never misses a chance when it comes to hyping up his wife.

And, apart from designing jackets for Taylor Swift, Kristin has also designed for the gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles. Biles has been her high-profile customer ever since. Kristin has been serving with her design pieces and has made custom pieces for Brittany Mahomes and American actor Taylor Lautner. To add to her iconic client list of celebrities, Kristin Juszczyk is now cooking up something for the former Miss Rhode Island model.

Olivia Culpo joins the league of celebrities to don the Kristin Juszczyk game fit

Olivia Culpo is all set to join the league of NFL players’ wives who wear Juszczyk’s custom jackets. She will wear the jacket with her husband’s name on the back. She also designs her game-day fits. Ms. Culpo took to her Instagram stories to sport a new fit look ahead of the divisional round playoff game on Saturday.

“She brought it in for me to try on. Anything to procrastinate actually working out.”

She carefully concealed it with a red heart and captioned it “Design loading.” She has woven secrecy around the custom design. In a follow-up story, her fiancé Christian McCaffrey’s name was seen sewn onto a fabric by Kristin.

Kristin, who turned into an overnight fashion sensation, saw a tremendous 256% growth on Instagram. Her designs are more than just garments; they’re a mixture of art, love, and the representation of each individual who wears them.