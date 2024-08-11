“The Goat Fits Her Very Well”: Jordan Chiles Reflects On The Journey Of Simone Biles

Jul 25, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Simon Biles during a practice session before the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles made a triumphant return at the Paris Olympics, rebounding from her challenging experience in Tokyo three years prior. The intervening period saw significant positive developments in both her personal and professional life.

Jordan Chiles, Biles’ close friend and teammate, believes the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time) title is perfectly fitting for the 27-year-old gymnast.

A major milestone in Biles’ personal life was her marriage to long-time boyfriend Jonathan Owens, an NFL safety who subsequently joined the Chicago Bears, a team with a storied history in the league.

Professionally, Biles overcame the mental health challenges she faced during the Tokyo Olympics, emerging as an even more formidable gymnast.

Throughout this journey, Jordan Chiles remained a steadfast supporter. With additional medals secured in Paris, the 23-year-old Chiles firmly believes her compatriot has earned the GOAT status.

“I think ‘The GOAT’ fits her very well.”

Before the Paris Olympics, Biles had a total of seven Olympic medals, including four golds. She also had an additional 30 medals from the world championships where 23 of them were gold.

Thanks to these achievements, the 27-year-old earned the status of the most decorated gymnast in world championship history.

Furthermore, the Columbus native also holds the record for the most gymnastics medals won by an American woman. The 27-year-old leads the tally in most all-around world championship titles in history.

In 2022, Biles became the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the hands of President Joe Biden. And if that wasn’t all, she also has five gymnastics tricks named after her and chances are the tally will increase to six soon.

At 27, Biles has conquered everything there was to conquer. However, none of these titles make Biles more worthy of the ‘GOAT’ title than the fact that she overcame her mental health issues to be where she is at.