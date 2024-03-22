Russell Wilson and Brother Harry Wilson Secure $2.5 Million in Funding For Their Game Changer Startup

Russell Wilson is making waves not just for being a star QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also as a brilliant entrepreneur. As he gears up for his NFL comeback in 2024, he’s also using the off-season to boost his businesses.

Limitless Minds, a mental fitness startup, co-founded by Russell Wilson and his brother Harry, just hit a financial touchdown. Their startup has raised a massive $2.5 million in new funding. This push is set to launch their mission of improving mental fitness to new heights.

The company’s recent funding wave was led by Greg Williams, CEO of Acrisure, alongside venture capital heavyweights Future Labs Capital and InterstateFusion. Not to be overlooked, Marchex Chairman Russell Horowitz, power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson, and angel investors Sanyin Siang and Dr. Stephen Shaya also joined the investment roster. Celebrating his company’s latest milestone, the star quarterback stated,

“Since I joined the [NFL] in 2012, I have always believed in the advantage of investing in mental fitness to optimize performance. As a co-founder and investor in Limitless Minds, our goal continues to be finding opportunities to democratize world-class mindset training.”

Russell Wilson while being an Investor also serves as the company’s Chief Impact officer. He teamed up with his brother, Harry Wilson, who leads as a CEO, along with DJ Eidson, President, and the late Trevor Moawad, a renowned mental conditioning coach in 2018. With such an experienced team and the big names backing them, Limitless Minds is on its path to revolutionizing mental fitness for individuals and corporations alike.

What is Limitless Minds’ Mission?

Limitless Minds is all about having a personal coach for your mind. Their mission is to make sure employees around the world feel empowered and perform at their best by offering the right mental training tools.

According to the company’s LinkedIn page, its founders, including superstar athlete Russell Wilson, believe that everyone’s brain works differently. But whether you are a pro athlete or not, having the right mindset is important in today’s fast-paced world.

With Limitless Minds, you get access to helpful tools like Limitless Live, where anyone can join daily coaching sessions. Additionally, they also offer personalized coaching sessions, both in-person and virtually, and also have a handy app called Club Limitless.

Limitless Minds has already partnered with some Fortune 500 companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Workday, McDonald’s, and Pfizer. Through these collaborations, the company highlights the trust and credibility it has earned by enhancing mental fitness among the employees in the corporate world.