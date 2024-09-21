Simone Biles Teases ‘A Little Preview’ of Her Gold Over America Tour at America’s Got Talent Finals

The Gold Over America Tour has taken over the country already, with Simone Biles and her entourage enthralling the audience with their grand show. With a team of talented gymnasts who want to put their stories out on display, the GOAT has successfully turned the sport into a mesmerizing sight. And now, she has dabbled in reality television once again as she takes the tour to a special stage.

Biles and other team members announced their appearance at the America’s Got Talent finals on their social media accounts. The Gold Over America Tour will appear in the episode as a guest act, along with several other big names like Steve Aoki, Journey, etc.

The tour has already covered Oceanside, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, and has now landed in Las Vegas to continue their show. It seems like Biles and her team were done filming their segment recently as she gave a glimpse of them trudging away through the streets of Hollywood.

In her latest Instagram story, Biles recorded herself walking with Jordan Chiles, Frederick Richard, Yul Moldauer, and others. They donned their pilot-like costumes featured in a segment from the tour to indicate how they would be soaring to new heights with their performance.

“@goldoveramericatour doing a little preview from our show on @agt“

Meanwhile, the men also indulged in some starstruck moments while they filmed their teaser for the reality show. Olympic gymnast Paul Juda posted a picture of their group posing alongside actor and AGT host Terry Crews.

“Y’all know Mr. Crews?“

The team members were filled with palpable excitement as they prepared for their upcoming show at the Crypto.com Arena, home to NBA stars the Lakers. LA marks the third stop of their tour, and they were already buzzing with anticipation for the venue and the fans.

This wasn’t the first time that Biles appeared on reality television. She previously participated in the show Dancing With The Stars, which fans remember fondly. Although she didn’t win, she and her partner, Sasha Farber, stood fourth that season.

Coming full circle, she now gets to shine with a significantly-sized team as a guest at another major reality show. Biles’ tour, meanwhile, is still on the road as they cover various states of the country, narrating their story in the form of a gravity-defying performance.