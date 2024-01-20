“Not Like I’m Sitting…Waiting”: Simone Biles Admitted How She ‘Cried a Lot’ About Husband Jonathan Owens Joining Green Bay Packers

Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens pose for a picture before the game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For Simone Biles, if anything could top the moment she won her first Olympics at 19, it would be her wedding to NFL icon Jonathan Owens. The duo has been together since 2020, and their relationship has only become stronger with the hurdles they’ve faced. And now, after Owens’ shift to Green Bay Packers, the pair have only grown closer with time.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Biles recounted how she met her husband on a dating site, and the couple has been inseparable since. Having celebrated their wedding in a lavish fashion, complete with a gorgeous destination, designer clothes, whacky gold accessories, and more, Biles and Owens made sure to make a statement. With his move, however, things certainly got emotional.

Biles confessed that while her husband’s move to the Green Bay Packers was a welcome decision, it meant that they would have to stay separate for a while. Distance, especially after their marriage, was a joy killer for the couple.

“I cried a lot.”

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop the Olympic gymnast from attending every single Packers match, cheering from the sidelines for Owens. She makes sure to live up to her name of lady luck, for it rains touchdowns when Biles pops in. Yet, distance otherwise, is not easy on the heart.

“We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting [around] waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard.”

The couple is thick as thieves, especially when it comes to supporting each other through hurdles. 2021 proved to bring unfortunate events upon Biles in the form of Twisties and an eventual exit from the Olympics. At this time, Owens was her rock. While she endured criticism online, the NFL star rammed in with full support for his partner and her decision.

However, things seemed to go downhill recently when certain statements from Owens didn’t sit well with Biles’ ardent fandom. The NFL safety sat down for a candid interview with the Pivot Podcast when his comments about his wife sparked controversy online.

What did Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens admit?

Their relationship began during quarantine, and the couple would often hang out with their dogs at each other’s houses. During the interview, Owens revealed that he had never heard of Biles until he looked her up on Instagram after they began dating.

What caught fans’ fury was Owens claiming that he was the “catch” in their relationship. However, the gymnast laughed it off and dismissed fans who made a big deal out of it. Still going strong, the couple continues to dot over each other on social media, brushing past the controversy.