Serena Williams Reacts to Simone Biles Naming Her For Ultimate Tennis Wish

Simone Biles, fresh off her gymnastics comeback, has been soaking in the US Open 2024 vibes, making appearances at multiple matches. The Olympic gold medalist was spotted cheering in the stands during the women’s quarter-finals match where the World No.1 Iga Swiatek lost to Jessica Pegula.

In an interview at the tournament, Biles was asked who she would pick as her dream doubles partner if she ever stepped onto the court. Without missing a beat, she confidently named Serena Williams.

“Definitely Serena Williams! I mean, she’s the GOAT in tennis, so she would be my doubles partner” Biles said, showcasing her admiration for the tennis legend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

Serena, ever the queen of comebacks, had the perfect response when she caught wind of Simone’s comment.

“I used to want to play gymnastics, but I chose tennis. So I’ll def be your partner,” she joked.

Serena’s remark shows she’s just as big of a fan of Biles as Biles is of her. In 2019, She even took to Instagram to share a playful post about getting her daughter, Olympia into gymnastics, a sport that she always wanted to try. And when your mom is Serena Williams you know you can get tips from Simone Biles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Serena & Biles: A friendship built on mutual respect

This isn’t the first time the two trailblazers have exchanged admiration. Over the years, their mutual support has been evident on social media and in interviews. Both Serena and Simone have continually lifted each other as role models, transcending their respective sports.

When Biles was dominating in gymnastics during the Rio 2016 Olympics, Serena took the time to publicly applaud her performances, calling her an inspiration for women everywhere. She also added,

“I really find them so amazing, especially Biles. Her comments, her performance, I feel like she’s 35 years old, mentally. She’s just so incredible. If anything, I wish I could be like her when I was younger.”

On the other hand, Simone has always looked up to Serena, not only as a tennis legend but as someone who has shattered barriers and inspired generations of women athletes.

As these two icons continue to support and cheer each other on, the thought of seeing them team up on a tennis court—whether as a real doubles pair or just for fun—excites fans everywhere.