mobile app bar

Serena Williams Reacts to Simone Biles Naming Her For Ultimate Tennis Wish

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Serena Williams Reacts to Simone Biles Naming Her For Ultimate Tennis Wish

© Kyle Terada-Imagn Images, © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simone Biles, fresh off her gymnastics comeback, has been soaking in the US Open 2024 vibes, making appearances at multiple matches. The Olympic gold medalist was spotted cheering in the stands during the women’s quarter-finals match where the World No.1 Iga Swiatek lost to Jessica Pegula.

In an interview at the tournament, Biles was asked who she would pick as her dream doubles partner if she ever stepped onto the court. Without missing a beat, she confidently named Serena Williams.

“Definitely Serena Williams! I mean, she’s the GOAT in tennis, so she would be my doubles partner” Biles said, showcasing her admiration for the tennis legend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

Serena, ever the queen of comebacks, had the perfect response when she caught wind of Simone’s comment.

“I used to want to play gymnastics, but I chose tennis. So I’ll def be your partner,” she joked.

Serena’s remark shows she’s just as big of a fan of Biles as Biles is of her. In 2019, She even took to Instagram to share a playful post about getting her daughter, Olympia into gymnastics, a sport that she always wanted to try. And when your mom is Serena Williams you know you can get tips from Simone Biles.

Serena & Biles: A friendship built on mutual respect

This isn’t the first time the two trailblazers have exchanged admiration. Over the years, their mutual support has been evident on social media and in interviews. Both Serena and Simone have continually lifted each other as role models, transcending their respective sports.

When Biles was dominating in gymnastics during the Rio 2016 Olympics, Serena took the time to publicly applaud her performances, calling her an inspiration for women everywhere. She also added,

“I really find them so amazing, especially Biles. Her comments, her performance, I feel like she’s 35 years old, mentally. She’s just so incredible. If anything, I wish I could be like her when I was younger.”

On the other hand, Simone has always looked up to Serena, not only as a tennis legend but as someone who has shattered barriers and inspired generations of women athletes.

As these two icons continue to support and cheer each other on, the thought of seeing them team up on a tennis court—whether as a real doubles pair or just for fun—excites fans everywhere.

Post Edited By:Ankit Sharma

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these