“Fought Over It a Couple Times”: Simone Biles Laughs Off Oft-Debated Question After Husband Jonathan Owens Faces Backlash Over Interview

Simone Biles acquainted herself with the bars and beams synonymous with gymnastics at the age of 6. After mastering various flips and twists, the star soon paved her path to becoming an Olympic hero. And now, marrying a fellow sportsperson, Biles has raised debates on which sport is harder.

Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, recently joined the Green Bay Packers as their safety. The couple has been in love for over three years now, and they take time out to support each other through thick and thin. While Owens recently faced backlash surrounding some statements he made about knowing Biles, the couple is still going as strong as ever.

In a candid conversation with hosts Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart, Biles laughed about the situation. Owens recently confessed in a podcast about how he didn’t know about his Olympian wife until after they began dating. This caused some serious uproar among fans, who also called him out for labeling himself as the ‘catch’ in the relationship.

But Biles played it safe and even rolled her eyes at the backlash. She then joked about how they would always go back and forth on which sport is more demanding—NFL or gymnastics.

“We’ve tried to pin each other against on, like difficulty, ability, and all of that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder.”

While the hosts jokingly asked if this question led to the most fights in the household, Biles slyly answered:

“We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time. But he has done my workouts in the gym, and he could barely do it…”

Earlier in her Facebook Watch series, Biles and Owens filmed a fun segment where the NFL player attempted gymnastics workouts along with Biles. Acknowledging how the sport needed both mental and physical strain, Owens bowed to the gymnast back then.

Currently, unbothered by the criticism surrounding them, the couple has been spending quality time with each other during the holidays. With the NFL season in full swing, the Olympic hero makes sure to cheer for her husband at any given moment.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have always set couple goals

From holding onto one another at their lowest to cheering out loud at their achievements, Biles and Owens have always raised the bar high for couples. The NFL star stuck with his gymnast wife when she walked out of the Tokyo Olympics owing to twisties. He also cheered loudly for her when she received her Presidential Medal of Honor.

Meanwhile, Biles has donned the cheerleading hat for her husband across all his football matches. From flaunting his name on her necklace to wearing clothes with his jersey number, she makes a point to be loud and proud of who he is. And that’s what makes them a great couple.