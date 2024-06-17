Simone Biles Wishes Her Dad a ‘Happy Father’s Day’ With Precious Memories

It’s no secret that Simone Biles loves to keep her family up and ahead of everything else in her life. They’ve stood by her through every obstacle, and her parents have rarely missed any of her competitions. Her rapport with them, especially her father, Ronald Biles, is what makes her achievements worth it.

This Father’s Day, Simone took a moment to appreciate her dad’s contributions to her success. From adopting her and her sister Adria without any hesitation to walking her down the aisle during her wedding, their journey has been equally fun and emotional.

Biles uploaded a collage of two of the most heartwarming moments of her life involving her father. One seemed to be an old photograph from her childhood where she seemed to be pulling Ronald’s cheeks with a huge smile on her face. The other was from her wedding, where he kissed her forehead before sending her off.

“Happy Fathers Day”

Biles didn’t have to go on about her love for her father since no one was a stranger to the deep bond they shared. Having separated from her mother at a young age, she always credits Ronald and her mum, Nellie, for enabling her gymnastics dreams.

Today, as Biles prepares to ride on the Olympics train once again, she knows her dad will be cheering loudly along the sidelines with her mum. Their contributions and sacrifices have gotten her to the stage, and that, along with her genius talent, has given her wings to soar.

When the Tokyo Olympics fiasco happened, that was unfortunately the only time Ronald and Nellie couldn’t be there due to restrictions. They still welcomed her at the airport with supportive words and stood by her tough decisions amidst criticism.

However, while Simone’s incredible bond with Ronald is pretty evident, what is their actual relationship?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Who was Ronald Biles who gave Simone Biles a new life?

Having entered her life as a guardian angel, Ronald Biles is actually Simone’s maternal grandfather. He worked as an air traffic controller in the Air Force and married nurse Nellie Biles in 1977.

Simone and Adria entered their lives after his daughter was restrained for substance abuse issues, and the children shuffled through foster homes. They ended up adopting the sisters, called them their children, and gave Simone’s gymnastics career a chance after seeing how she had a natural talent for it. With her prolific career, including several World Championships and Olympic medals, the rest is history.