Fred Kerley Declares Himself the ‘Man of Many Talents,’ Impresses the Track World

Fred Kerley has officially bestowed upon himself a new title. He captivatingly captures the athletics world not only with his extraordinary speed but also with his diverse array of skills beyond sprinting.

Recently, Kerley took to Instagram to share a carousel of intriguing photos. These images showcase his barbering prowess while tending to a customer’s hair at The GodFather Barbershop.

This revelation highlights yet another facet of Kerley‘s multifaceted persona, adding to his already impressive repertoire of talents and business ventures outside track and field. The photographs vividly depict Kerley’s enthusiasm for this craft as he meticulously styles his client’s hair with evident precision.

The track star’s appearance in these images is equally noteworthy, sporting a stylish ensemble consisting of a black shirt, dark blue trousers, a gold chain, and a blue cap embossed with the number 42. Accompanying the Instagram post, which also served to promote this barbershop, Kerley penned an intriguing caption that read:

“Man of many talents Go check out the barber shop @thegodfatherbarbershop__”

Kerley’s new style delighted many of his social media followers, and Rai Benjamin, one of his fellow Team USA players, noticed it as well.

“Brave guy “

Fitzroy Dunkley, an athlete turned content creator, joined fans in praising the American sprinter.

” multi talented”

Tiara Williams, a popular track and field content creator, also commented on Kerley’s barbering endeavor.

“King of Side Quest “

While Kerley is one of the most diverse athletes on the track, he has also pursued numerous off-track adventures, and this fan was thrilled by his talent.

“At this point, there’s nothing Fred can’t do. “

Houssem Sakka, a professional hair stylist, also noticed Kerley’s business.

“Bro welcome to the barber industry “

Kerley has previously expressed interest in various other ventures, including a desire to purchase a ranch in Mexico. Despite his strong affection for his native America, he has envisioned a luxurious relocation to the neighboring country. His aspirational list also included owning tequila and horses on the property he hopes to possess one day.

This revelation piqued the interest of many fans, with one suggesting that Kerley might already own property in Mexico, to which the track star responded enigmatically. Interestingly, Kerley’s familiarity with ranch life may surprise some of his followers, as numerous past social media posts depict him riding horses or donning country cowboy attire.

At 29 years old, Kerley’s interests clearly extend far beyond the confines of track and field. While he remains passionate about his athletic career, he consistently demonstrates an eagerness to explore and capitalize on diverse business opportunities that come his way.