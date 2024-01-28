Simone Biles’ Sister Adria Biles Recently Celebrated Her 25th Birthday; the Gymnastics GOAT Sends Her Warmest Wishes

The GOAT of gymnastics, Simone Biles, and her younger sister have shared a close-knit bond since childhood. Whenever an opportunity arose, the sisters wasted no time showcasing their support and love for each other. In another moment to show love to her little sister Adria Biles, Simone took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note.

On January 27th, Adria celebrated her 25th birthday. As soon as the clock struck 12, Simone posted a picture of the two and added a lovely note for her. Though the two only have a gap of two years, Simone considers Adria her baby and has always been protective of her since childhood and during all their hardships.

Simone Biles took to Instagram and shared a story on her sister’s birthday. The duo were dressed in black and white, while Simone was showing a pout expression in the picture. Biles, along with the picture, wrote:

“@adria_biles happy 25th birthday sister. I love you so much, hope your day includes plenty of shots and tequila, you deserve it.”

Adria, on the other hand, was much more excited to be turning 25 and also posted a couple of pictures of herself on Instagram. She seemed incredibly excited and posted a picture of herself at a club, sipping a martini.

She also reposted pictures of everyone who wished her on her special day, especially her loving sisters. Over the years, the Biles sisters have shared an unbreakable bond and hyped each other up at every opportunity.

Simone Biles and her sister have been each other’s pillars of support through thick and thin

Since they were kids, the memory of Biles and her siblings is that of being in foster care. However, after being in the foster care system for three years, they were later adopted by their maternal grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles. This decision allowed the sisters to be together and grow up together.

Adria, who loves her sister more than anything, recently shared a picture of herself and Biles when they were younger. The post was of the two hugging each other dressed in their nightgowns, and Adria captioned it, “lil throwback for yall. my actual rock.”

Hence, whenever the opportunity comes, the sisters do not hesitate to show their love for each other. Adria has always been in awe of her sister and has been her biggest supporter. Even during her rough days at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the youngest sister always had her back.