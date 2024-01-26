“My Actual Rock” Simone Biles Shares an Adorable Throwback Picture With Her Sister Adria Biles

Simone Biles and her sister, Adria Biles, have shared a tight-knit bond since childhood. The sisters grew up under the same roof, and Adria is an ardent supporter of her elder sister. Growing up under the same roof, she followed Simone Biles’ footsteps in gymnastics. Adria, who is two years younger than Simone, was an elite gymnast for ten years and competed in high school. Recently, Adria shared a throwback picture of the two on her Instagram handle as a story.

Advertisement

Upon seeing the post, the gymnastics GOAT reshared the picture on her handle as well. The two have been inseparable since childhood, and the photo shared by the Biles sisters proves that fact to the core. The Biles sisters, who people often mistook as twins, had a rough childhood. Their mother was suffering from alcohol addiction, and Biles and her three siblings were in foster care from a young age. Later, their maternal grandparents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, adopted them.

Adria, on her Instagram handle, during a ‘see a sister post yo sister’ session, shared an adorable picture of both her and Simone. She captioned the post, referring to her elder sister in it. The picture was near perfect, as they both were seen posing in their nightgowns during their younger days.

Advertisement

“lil throwback for yall. my actual rock.”

The sister-duo who has been through everything together has always been each other’s strongest supporter. Even when Biles decided to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to twisties, Adria was quick to defend her sister.

“She’s also kind and humble, and I’m so proud to have her as my sister,” Adria said. “I look up to her in every way.”

Adria, who followed in her sister’s footsteps, practiced gymnastics at the age of nine. However, after competing at the junior elite level, she left gymnastics in 2016 to pursue a career in hygiene and dental assisting. Adria was also part of the Shooting Stars, a professional dance team for the Houston Astros baseball team.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/ChTOdGUNvvu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Simone and Adria have been thankful for each other and have ensured to be there for each other through thick and thin. Most importantly, the two are grateful for their parents after their difficult childhood and owe everything to them. Nellie and Ronald have been huge support systems for Simone, especially during her toughest days at the Olympics.

Simone Biles cites her parents as the ultimate support system and reason for her rise to global fame

Simone Biles had a tough childhood, but like her determined attitude, she had never let her past put her down. The Olympics star donned the role of a mother at a young age towards her siblings.

After much shifting here and there, her maternal grandparents, Nellie and Ronald, adopted Biles and her sister. She came across gymnastics during a day trip and went forward with it despite her age. Her athletic brilliance allowed her to catch up quickly, encouraging her parents to invest in her gymnastics career.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtgeneBlSV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

They built the World Champions Center, a gymnasium, to hone her skills. This was done to prepare her well for competitions and to encourage future aspirants. Having saved a front-row seat for all her competitions and never failing to cheer for her, they have been her core pillars of support.

During her discussion of the Tokyo Olympics twisties incident, Biles mentioned how her parents never left her side. Biles has often credited their support and contributions as the primary reasons for her successful gymnastics career.