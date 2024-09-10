Justin Gatlin Reflects on Racing Usain Bolt: “Gotta Keep This Motherf***** Behind Me”

In the world of elite sprinting, few rivalries have captured the public’s attention, quite like that between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt. As two of the fastest men in history, their races were always highly anticipated showdowns. In a candid reflection on those intense competitions, Gatlin offered a raw and unfiltered perspective on what it was like to line up against the Jamaican superstar.

Bolt began his professional track and field career as a teenager but eventually became the world’s fastest man after winning three straight Olympic gold medals in the 100 meters in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

The Jamaican faced formidable competition from athletes like Tyson Gay, Gatlin, and many more, making it tough competition back then. In a recent Ready Set Go podcast, co-host Rodney Green asked Gatlin a straightforward question:

“What were your thoughts when you were running with Bolt?”

Green wanted to hear how the retired four-time world champion would respond, and he received an immediate reply, as Gatlin stated:

“I was thinking like, ‘I gotta keep this motherf***** behind me somehow.“

Green, pleased by Gatlin’s response to competing against Bolt, couldn’t help but laugh. The 100-meter Olympic champion from Athens highlighted the intensity of competition against athletes of such caliber.

He stressed that the “margin of error” is nearly nonexistent at such high levels in track and field. Gatlin elaborated on these nervous moments, saying:

“You can’t float a step; you can’t, like, have a short drive phase. You can’t come up and have your hips sitting while you try to run. You got to be damn near perfect, dawg.“

During his track and field career, Gatlin competed in short events such as the 100 and 200 meters. Every stride was important in such races, and with opponents like Bolt on the grid, the competition was fierce.

The retired sprinter emphasized the importance of each second and the running technique that athletes must develop in such high-level athletic events.

In addition to sprinting, Gatlin underlined the other hurdles, such as competing in multiple events in a row, adhering to a strict diet at the time, and occasionally suffering from sleep deprivation.

Not many athletes were capable of getting through such difficult hurdles, but those who did, like Bolt, were dominant in their wonderful careers, as he highlighted:

“It’s the fact of on that day, whoever can get it done the best. And Bolt was that dude. He knew his race pattern. He knew no one can beat him.“

Despite his track rivalry with Bolt, Gatlin recognized his competitor’s race strategy and the confidence that came with it. The 2017 London World Championships served as their final clash, and it was a memorable experience for Gatlin.

Gatlin proved 100,000 people wrong

Before the 2017 London World Championships, Gatlin had only won one race against Bolt in the 100 meters. These two athletes always pushed each other to their limits when competing and won numerous awards in their careers.

During the 100-meter finals of the World Championships in the Olympic Stadium in London, when the camera focused on Gatlin, the whole stadium of 100,000 people booed him, in contrast to the cheers that Bolt received.

The American sprinter didn’t react in that moment since it fueled his hunger to race and secure the first-place finish. Gatlin began his race strong, keeping Bolt behind him and winning the gold medal in the 100-meter finals.

Immediately after crossing the finish line, he shushed the crowd and approached the Jamaican athlete, bowing to him, demonstrating his respect for his rival.