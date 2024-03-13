“AIU and World Athletics Are Extremely Serious”: Chairman David Howman Shares Bold Statement to National Teams Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

In a recent statement, the World Athletics and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) took a stand against doping. David Howman, chairman of AIU, has also highlighted that, for various reasons, a few federations would undergo strict testing procedures in the months leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

This statement is particularly directed towards four federations: Brazil, Portugal, Ecuador, and Peru. These federations were warned, as stated since their national testing was ineffective after the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Even so, none of the countries provided suitable out-of-competition testing for their teams in Budapest.

Even the chairman of the AIU admitted that the regulations are stringent. He also insisted that the rule’s implementation was inevitable after several warnings were conveyed to the mentioned federations.

Advertisement

Since the 2024 Paris Olympics are near, none of the governing bodies wants to take any risks:

“In this Olympic year, we trust this will be a reminder to all Member Federations that the AIU and World Athletics are extremely serious about ensuring a level-playing field for athletes.”

The chairman went on to say that the federations should think about collaborating with their national anti-doping agencies. He further added a strict remark:

“The AIU will not hesitate to refer any other federation to the Council if we do not see sufficient testing.”

There were a few prerequisites for competing in the Paris Olympics that were outlined in the statement that was sent to the four federations. Ten months before July 4, 2024, all athletes participating in 800-meter or longer events for their respective federations are required to have undergone a minimum of three non-notice OOC procedures.

Advertisement

Additionally, those three OOC tests should each take place at least three weeks apart. After May 19, 2024, not even the first of three mandatory OOCs should be carried out.

David Howman reveals an uplifting stat

Major athletic events, like the World Athletics Championships, have seen a dramatic increase in the number of participants competing. According to AIU chairman David Howman, there were 2,004 athletes in Budapest, up from 1,719 in Eugene in 2022. A rise of 17% is significant for the event’s level of competitiveness and highlights the importance of successful testing methods. Howman said, as per the statement:

“The release of these statistics is in keeping with the AIU’s commitment to greater transparency and accountability to our community and to the public in general,”

The ultimate aim for every sporting event under the AIU, from the Olympics to various World Championships, is to provide a level playing field, and they are committed to their dedication to creating such an environment.