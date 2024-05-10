Track Icon Justin Gatlin Draws Parallel Between Two Generations of Team USA After Jamaica Fades Down the Grid at the World Relays 2024

The recent World Relays in the Bahamas showcased the abilities of numerous teams that qualified for the Paris Olympics. However, it also highlighted the lack of competition from some of the teams, who were expected to give a tough fight for the gold. While Team USA clinched the gold in the 4×100-meter relay race, Team Jamaica was left behind the grid with no competition at all.

In the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, Justin Gatlin explains how there is a significant difference between the two teams that have competed for positions for a long time. Team USA and Jamaica have long been in contention, dating back to the days of Usain Bolt, Michael Johnson, and other track icons. The two nations have always had a strong relay squad that has secured world leads and, in a few instances, attempted to break the world record.

However, Gatlin states that this year was completely different, as Jamaican athletes were nowhere near the American athletes in the 4×100-meter relay. This nation has previously provided Team USA with numerous obstacles in the relay, and its absence feels radically different, says the four-time world champion:

“The absence of Team Jamaica at a high level. We’re so used to seeing Team Jamaica battling us down the back stretch, running stride for stride on the home stretch. It gave us a sense of urgency, but in a bad way. As Team USA like I think we rushed through our phases, rushed through our zones. I think we had anxiety of passing the stick off and getting it off correctly.”

Jamaican athletes have long competed fiercely against not only American athletes but also those from other countries in track meets. They were quite dominant in relays, consistently vying for the win with Team USA. This made the battle extremely fierce, as the American athletes were always under pressure, knowing that if they made a single mistake, Team Jamaica would easily win the gold medal.

However, the competition has completely shifted because of how the competitors are performing, and Gatlin added his perspective on the team, saying:

“They seem like very more efficient; they seem relaxed; they seem more poised. They know exactly what their job was. It seemed like they just were focused on their lane and nothing else, and that was a very rare thing to see because Team USA really doesn’t do that, and now in this era, they have an opportunity to really go out there and break a record—a big record if they desire to do it.”

Team Canada is the only squad that could pose a serious challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics. The Canadian athletes made a surge in the second leg but were unable to catch up in the last leg when Lyles swept down the field with an 8.88-second split to cross the finish line in an astounding 37.40 seconds.

According to Rodney A. Green, it is far too early to settle for such excellent performances, though he and Gatlin enjoyed the World Relays just as much as the fans. The four-time world champion was also astonished that no roster changes occurred between the qualifying and final rounds.

The chemistry between the athletes of Team USA

Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, and Noah Lyles were selected for the 4×100-meter relay team at the recent World Relays. There were many doubts from track enthusiasts and critics because notable runners such as Christian Coleman, Erriyon Knighton, and Fred Kerley were absent from the relay squad.

However, all concerns disappeared when Team USA qualified for the 4×100-meter event at the Paris Olympics during the Olympic Qualifying Round at the World Relays. The achievement was highly regarded, but the athletes were in the Bahamas seeking additional accolades.

Lindsey gave Team USA the necessary start in the finals of the 4×100-meter relay, and when the baton was passed to Lyles, he made sure to score the fastest split and win gold for the team. This contest established the standard for the Paris Olympics, and there will be plenty more track battles in the coming months.