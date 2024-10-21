“Fighting Through My Last Breath”: Noah Lyles Once Admitted His Bizarre Choice of Movie Title

Noah Lyles hasn’t been a foreigner to challenges throughout his life, having faced hurdles about his health, career, and more. Yet, his undying spirit has been an inspiration to several fans who have followed along on his journey. Recently, he highlighted an old video where he talks about an interesting take on his life.

Lyles recently released a grand compilation of his sprinting career, with some of his most popular moments that put him in the spotlight. The video, titled ‘The Fastest Man In The World’, was a form of a short film documenting his highs, lows, and some of the most poignant periods of his life.

In one of the clips from this film, Lyles addressed the hypothetical chance of a movie made on him and what that would mean to him. While the prospects were interesting, he came up with a bizarre title for it that made people question his choice.

“A few months ago, I was asked a question that I’ve never been asked before. Somebody asked me if I were to make my own movie, what I’d title it.”

Instead of going with something typical, Lyles made a bold choice with the title, paying an ode to the challenges and hurdles he faced in life. He wanted to call his movie ‘To My Last Breath’, much to everyone’s puzzlement.

“Coz this story is about me fighting to my last breath.”

Lyles’ life did not begin on a rosy note. His asthma diagnosis, paired with several mental health issues, got in the way of his dream to sprint. But he pushed through all that, putting up a fight until the very end. That’s his champion mentality, which he has stuck by ever since he began winning several significant championships.

Throughout this, his family, particularly his mother, has been one of his biggest support systems. From advocating for his needs and requirements in childhood to cheering for him during his sprints, Keisha Caine Bishop was always in the front row, watching her son shine bright.

Lyles thrives in the spotlight and has always made it a point to make a statement, no matter the situation. While this has often put him in some trouble with people across the world, it represents his real nature. That’s why, a movie on the fastest man would have nuggets of inspiration hidden everywhere.