Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Clippers Release Injury Update for 6ft 7” Star

Feb 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers were positioned extremely well in the standings until a few weeks ago. With Kawhi Leonard returning to the lineup and looking to have found his rhythm, the Clippers were once the 5th-seeded team in the West.

However, a disastrous month of February had an adverse effect. Falling down to the 8th spot with a 33-33 record, the LA-based franchise is now 2 games away from tumbling out of the play-in contention.

With merely 16 games remaining until the conclusion of their regular season, the push to clinch a spot in the postseason must begin immediately.

As Ty Lue’s boys gear up to begin their 5-game homestand, the availability of the stars such as Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook will be of utmost importance.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing against the Grizzlies?

The Klaw did miss out on the previous Los Angeles Clippers matchup against the Sacramento Kings. However, he has suited up for most of the games since his return to the lineup.

Fans will be glad to hear that Kawhi will be suiting up and taking on the hardwood tonight. However, Normal Powell will be missing out on the clash, who is joined by Ivica Zubac on the team’s injury report.

Marcus Morris is unlisted and expected to be available, as is everyone else for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, and Steven Adams are the players listed as OUT for Taylor Jenkins’ side.

Yes, the Clippers are on a disappointing 5-game losing skid. However, with the Grizzlies practically playing without their entire starting five, it should be LAC’s game to lose.

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, and Steven Adams are the players listed as OUT on Grizzlies tomorrow vs. the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 5, 2023

