“No Passion, No Discipline, No Motivation” David Goggins Joins Hands With Andrew Huberman to Disclose That There Are No Magic Pills to Success

Being successful and happy is what we all wish for in life. Achieving heights through difficult situations requires a massive push. While most successful people in the world were just ordinary people who studied and worked hard, most people don’t want to accept facts and continue to search for the magic pill. Being through tough situations is no new element for ex-navy SEAL and endurance athlete David Goggins. Instead, the American Marathoner now guides others through his experience with some tough statements.

Recently, Goggins was seen joining hands with neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman on the podcast, There’s No Magic Pill to Success. Having once weighed more than 300 pounds, Goggins knows what success means to him and how it is not something that can be achieved overnight. During the interview, Goggins stated that people are very good at hiding their real selves which is the real side of life.

People love to show what they have achieved in life, by showcasing their cars, houses, vacations, etc. All that might be happy, but there will always be a side that people hide. Goggins himself was never mentally tough during his younger days but had to face uphill battles on his own. However, the ultramarathoner isn’t known for moderation. He’s known for big goals, brutal truths, and intense physical and mental development.

“It’s funny, human beings want to show you the best side and they want to hide the worst side. For me, I’m going to teach you how to be vulnerable, because that’s the only way you fix yourself.”

While speaking to Andrew Huberman in the interview, Goggins said that nowadays people have no passion or motivation for anything. He takes himself as an example when he weighs 300 pounds. He did not rely on success or motivation, he pushed himself to work hard and became 185 pounds later with the help of himself and no one else.

In the interview, the public speaker says that if you want to achieve something in life or attain success you have to push yourself. “There is no magic pill or a magic potion.” All these words are being overused by people. At the end of the day, it comes down to how you want to live, how you want to die, and how you want to be remembered, that is when you’re successful.

“No passion, no discipline, no motivation. All these words, I hate people, I hate… That’s so many people f***ing use these words now, cause it’s watered.”

Dr. Andrew Huberman while listening to Goggins, agreed with him and how the word success has been overused by everyone around. People do not value the things they have around them and achieving success is not easy as one thinks it to be. However, being miserable in life is temporary because you’re going to figure out the next way to overcome it.

It’s easy to avoid pain and stay in our comfort zone. Growth, though, is found in the discomfort zone. Without friction, frustration, or anxiety, there’s no growth. Goggins on the same note of success also in the podcast opened up to Huberman on what it takes to be great and how reaching the pinnacle of success took him time.

David Goggins walks through the “conqueror’s mindset” with Dr. Andrew Huberman

America’s decorated endurance athlete, David Goggins in another podcast with Dr. Huberman shared his thoughts on how people have misconceptions about him. The famed runner didn’t exactly have an easy childhood, owing to twisted genetics. In an emotional conversation, he likes to keep things real.

He also makes sure that the narrative in his book, put him in a position where he questions himself, allowing the readers to analyze his psychotic brain.

“The more things you can do to get outside of that zone that makes you feel good, the stronger your mind is going to get… It’s not fun, but now my mind is used to it.”

With a remarkable career in endurance and the military, he used every setback in his life as a step to win. His mental resilience has helped him overcome physical feats. His journey thus far has been nothing short of inspirational and has been revered as an icon of the time.