UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2 Payouts, Purses, & Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are set to lock horns again later this weekend. It is one of the biggest rematches of the year. The two will go at it for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 287 in Miami, United States. They faced each other for the first time back in November last year when Pereira dethroned Adesanya and won the middleweight championship. This is Adesanya’s chance to avenge his loss and regain his championship. Meanwhile, ‘Poatan’ will look to prove his position as the champion by defending his title for the very first time in the UFC.

As the two are set to fight each other again, the stakes have never been higher for either of the two. With just under a week remaining for the highly anticipated rematch, we will look at how much both fighters could end up making.

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2: Payouts purses salaries

Considering the magnitude of the fight, it’s safe to assume that both fighters will receive a hefty payout for their middleweight championship matchup. It is important to note that the UFC never discloses the exact salaries of the fighter. However, by examining the previous purses, we can generate an estimated amount the fighters will make for UFC 287.

As per Total Reporter, the reigning middleweight champion of the UFC will earn a base pay of $700,000. Moreover, he will also earn roughly $500,000 from the pay-per-view sales.

On the flip side, the former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is estimated to be earning around $600,000 as base pay. On top of it, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will earn an additional $500,000 from the pay-per-view sales. That said, regardless of the outcome, both Pereira and Adesanya look set to walk out of the octagon significantly richer.

Can Adesanya beat Pereira at UFC 287?

While Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira met for the first time inside the octagon at UFC 281, it is worth noting that they have had quite a history. Before fighting each other in the UFC, the two met twice during their kickboxing days.

And just like what happened in the octagon, Pereira was able to get the better of Adesanya on both of those times. So, riding on the back of a 0-3 run against Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champion certainly has the odds stacked against him.

However, it is worth noting that Adesanya is a more complete fighter than his opponent, and certainly possesses the skills to beat him. But he will need to be careful of the vicious left hand that has knocked him out twice in the past. That said, it will be interesting to see if Israel Adesanya can finally get the better of Alex Pereira later this weekend at UFC 287.

