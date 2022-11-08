Heroic become the last team to qualify on day three of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major

North America vs. Europe came to a head at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major today as Team Liquid and Heroic went head-to-head. Fighting for a spot in the playoffs, the squads battled it out across all three maps in their best-of-three matchup. While the match was between teams with a 2-1 record, the two played like it was an elimination game. After showing dominant performances on each other’s map picks, the matchup ultimately came to a head on Overpass.

Here’s how the match played out and where this leaves the loser in the CS:GO IEM Rio Major.

Heroic beats Team Liquid to qualify 3-1 for the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Champions Stage

Map summary:

Vertigo (Team Liquid’s pick): 16-8 to Heroic

Starting off on Vertigo, Heroic’s IGL, Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller was in frightening form. The Danish AWPer almost single-handedly dismantled Team Liquid’s game plan. Extremely dynamic with the Big Green gun, Cadian was mixing up where he played, staying one step ahead of Liquid at all times. After getting off to a 3-0 start, Liquid quickly ran out of steam as Heroic strung rounds together.

Moving to the T side, Liquid found itself with six rounds in hand to Heroic’s nine. However, Cadian came alive in the second half to post a monster rating of 2.0 and 111 ADR. Shutting Liquid out at 16-8 Cadian finished the map with a 29-8 K/D. However, moving to map two, Cadian couldn’t seem to carry over his good form.

Progressing to Mirage, Team Liquid seemed to bounce back completely. Starting off on the CT side, Team Liquid posted an iron wall of defense, keeping out Heroic. Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Gaļinskis’ efforts saw Liquid post an 11-4 half as they moved to the T side. Over here, Liquid managed to spread its wings and truly bury the competition. Giving Heroic just one CT side round, Liquid wrapped up Mirage 16-5.

Culminating in a thriller map three, the match went to Overpass. Showcasing incredible mental fortitude, Heroic was able to brush off Mirage and come out the gate swinging. With an 11-4 scoreline in Heroic’s favor at the half, Team Liquid’s backs were against the wall. However, switching to the CT side, Liquid found its groove. Stringing 7 rounds together, Liquid was able to bring the score back to 11-11. Unfortunately, the North American squad seemed to run out of steam and dropped the match 16-11.

Where does this leave Team Liquid?

Team Liquid is not out of the Major as of now. The final day of the IEM Rio Legends Stage will feature three best-of-threes for the last playoff spots. Team Liquid will face Team Spirit at 20:00 CET on November 8, 2022, to determine who goes to the Champions Stage. Fans can watch all the CS:GO action at twitch.tv/esl_csgo.

