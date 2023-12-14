“He’s Using His Feet to Rotate the Car”: Youtuber Catches ‘Unknown’ Karting Trick by Carlos Sainz

A YouTuber has recently explained how they noticed an “unknown” karting trick thanks to Carlos Sainz. The YouTuber put up a video of how the Spaniard used his feet while making turns to go faster in karting.

“If you don’t steer with your feet, you’re slow,” began the YouTuber. He then made a reference to Sainz to explain his point of why using one’s feet is essential to move quicker in corners.

“He’s using his feet to rotate the car and by applying the throttle, you can have the car turn without using the steering wheel,” explained the YouTuber. Most drivers who make it to F1 are usually exceptional in karting since this is the place where most of them begin their motorsport careers.

In the video that the YouTuber used for reference, Sainz was competing in an indoor karting event. During that event, he managed to win the race despite starting in last. The Spaniard has definitely not lost his passion for karting even now as he also has his own personal business in this area.

Carlos Sainz has his own karting business

Carlos Sainz has his own karting business that is called, Carlos Sainz Karting. He owns two separate tracks in Madrid, the city where he was born.

As a part of his business model, the Spaniard not only allows customers to race for fun but also hosts events. Other than that, the 29-year-old also offers his customers karting courses.

Sainz charges non-members $108 for a four-hour course, while he charges members $97 for the same. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Ferrari driver is not the only one who has his own karting business.

McLaren’s Lando Norris owns one as well and is called LN Racing Kart. On the other hand, the name of Fernando Alonso‘s business is FA Alonso Kart. Since F1 drivers usually gain immense popularity because of their success on the race track, opening a personal karting business is usually an excellent way for them to start a successful venture.