Jarilo-VI in Honkai Star Rail features multiple places with scattered treasure chests and Warp Trotters throughout. While most of the chests contain easily obtainable Basic Treasures, it’s important to be thorough as a few valuable Stellar Jades may be easily overlooked.

Jarilo-VI serves as the second setting for the Honkai Star Rail storyline. It introduces the first planet where the Astral Express lands. Players get to participate in the second Trailblaze Mission that takes them through Belobog and its underground in a series of events.

To complete the achievement of opening at least 110 chests, it’s crucial to locate and unlock the chests spread across the planet’s several distinct areas. Some of these contain more chests than others. Dive into this comprehensive guide to you uncover the precise locations of all chests and Warp Trotters, giving you a way to find more Stellar Jade and various other rewards.

Contents

Administrative District chests

Outlying Snow Plains chests

Backwater Pass chests

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone chests

Corridor of Fading Echoes chests

Everwinter Hill chests

Boulder Town chests

Great Mine chests

Rivet Town chests

Robot Settlement chests

Warp Trotters and other rewards

Jarilo-VI: Administrative District chests

The Administrative District of Belobog is by far the easiest place to farm chests on Jarilo-VI. There are a total of 10 chests in the area, all of which are Basic Treasures and can be unlocked by simply interacting with them. The above map shows the locations of 9 of the 10 chests. The last chest can be found beyond the Blockade Line on a lower floor which can be unlocked only after finishing the main quest storyline for Jarilo-VI with the quest “In the Sweltering Morning Sun” Mission after reaching Trailblaze Level 24.

Jarilo-VI: Outlying Snow Plains chests

The Outlying Snow Plains is the first area players will get to explore on reaching Jarilo-VI, but this area has just three chests. Two of the chests are Basic Treasures while the leftmost one is a Precious Treasure guarded by a Formidable Foe.

Jarilo-VI: Backwater Pass chests

A total of 13 chests can be found in the Backwater Pass. Most of these can be seen in plain sight, either as a Basic Chest or as a Precious or Bountiful treasure behind an enemy. However, three chests in the area can be found only through specific side-quests.

Firstly, the lowermost chest in the lower-left corner of the above map is a Bountiful Treasure that players can obtain during the quest “The Adventurous Moles”, which unlocks after the Jarilo-VI storyline and Hook’s Story Quest. Lastly, players can obtain two more Bountiful Treasures while doing the quest “Vessel of Mediocrity” which will show up in the area after the Trailblaze Mission 3.

Jarilo-VI: Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone chests

The Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone unlocks during the “In the Sweltering Morning Sun” Mission. Two Bountiful Treasure chests here can be unlocked during the quests “Vessel of Mediocrity (Part 2)” and “The Adventurous Moles”. Rest are Basic Treasures.

Jarilo-VI: Corridor of Fading Echoes chests

The Corridor of Fading Echoes unlocks right after the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone. The initial exploration of this area is a bit tricky but players can go through it while doing the main quest. It is easier to start exploring for the chests after you’ve unlocked the entire map by solving the bridge puzzles. Most of the map is fairly easy with 9 out of 12 chests being Basic Treasures while the other three are Precious ones guarded by enemies.

Jarilo-VI: Everwinter Hill chests

The Everwinter Hill is a small area with only a few scattered chests which are ways to farm. There are three Basic Treasures and a Precious Treasure behind an enemy. The last chest can be found while doing the side quest “Vessel of Mediocrity (Part 3)”.

Jarilo-VI: Boulder Town chests

All the chests in Boulder Town are Basic Treasures and can be collected just by interacting with them. There are 7 scattered chests around the map including one inside the Fight Club.

Jarilo-VI: Great Mine chests

In the Great Mine area, there is a Precious Treasure and a Bountiful Treasure locked behind an enemy. “The Adventurous Moles” quest also gives a Bountiful Treasure in this area. This is the chest next to a basic Treasure shown as two adjacent chests in the southeastern part of the above map.

Additionally, players can obtain a cluster of several chests from a long side mission called “Night On The Great Mine.” To initiate this mission, you need to speak with Antonia near the Goethe Grand Hotel located underground.

Jarilo-VI: Rivet Town chests

Among the 12 chests in Rivet Town, two are Precious Treasures behind monsters. additionally, two high-level Fragmentum enemies guard a Bountiful Treasure. “The Adventurous Moles” quest also gives a Bountiful Treasure here.

Jarilo-VI: Robot Settlement chests

The Robot Settlement has two floors. Players can navigate to the second floor during the main quest using an elevator. Subsequently, use the Space Anchors to teleport.

Floor 1

The first floor has 5 chests out of the total 10 chests in Robot Settlement. None of these require any missions, but two of them will require you to defeat enemies, being Precious Chests.

Floor 2

All the second-floor chests are also located at the exact spots in the above map. The chest on the lower left corner is a Bountiful Chest that players can obtain after defeating some automaton enemies.

Warp Trotters and other rewards

There is one Warp Trotter in each of the areas of Outlying Snow Plains, Backwater Pass, Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone, Corridor of Fading Echoes, Everwinter Hill, Great Mine, Rivet Town, and Robot Settlement. The above map shows the location of them respectively, starting from the top left corner to the bottom right corner.

The Jarilo-VI Space Station holds a collection of valuable Treasure Chests and Warp Trotters for players to discover. These chests and trotters are crucial in the game as they contribute to the gacha system, where each Stellar Jade holds significance. Furthermore, players have the convenience of teleporting back to the planet using the Star Rail map to search for additional chests. This feature allows players to explore the station repeatedly, maximizing their chances of obtaining desirable rewards.

If you found this guide useful, remember to explore our other informative guides and stay informed about the latest news on Honkai Star Rail on our page. By staying updated, you can enhance your gaming experience and make the most of all the exciting features the game has to offer.