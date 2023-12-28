“YouTube Queen” Valkyrae Continues to Be on Team Red, Not Moving to Rival Platforms

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is the most-renowned female streamer on YouTube. She is known for her energetic personality and fun gaming content. Besides, despite Vakyrae nearing the end of her present YouTube contract, fans will continue to see her streams on the platform, as the 31-year-old has re-signed with the Red Side.

In her latest GTA RP stream, the Los Angeles-based streamer claimed she had a major announcement to share with her fans, before revealing that she had extended her exclusive contract with YouTube. She could have changed platforms but reached this decision after considering her comfort on this platform.

“I have re-signed with YouTube. Although it’s not perfect, I don’t think any platform is perfect. I feel pretty comfortable and happy here. And, they do deal with me.”

Valkyrae is currently the most-subscribed female streamer with over 4.02 million subscribers, earning her the title of “YouTube Queen.” However, she started streaming as a Twitch streamer and switched to YouTube in 2020. Later, Valkyrae shared that one of her reasons for staying with YouTube was the lucrative contract, as she has a family to look after.

Fans are delighted to hear about the 31-year-old extending her contract with YouTube. Some of them even claimed that this Los Angeles-based streamer is never going to leave the red side.

Despite supporting streamers who have switched platforms for better contracts, Valkyrae remains loyal to YouTube

Earlier this year, the streaming community witnessed a lot of streamers changing platforms. Even big names like xQc, Adin Ross, and Amouranth moved to Kick. These moves were criticized by fans and streamers alike. However, Valkyrae was among those who supported this decision, and she even disagreed with her friend Pokimane on this matter.

Because of the 31-year-old streamer’s positive stance on changing platforms, many speculated that she might change platforms after her YouTube contract expired. Her changing platforms in the past also led many to believe she might again do so for a better contract. However, this time, Valkyrae chose her comfort over more profit from changing platforms.

This last month of 2023 has been quite exciting for Valkyrae’s fans. A few days ago, she came back to GTA roleplaying with her iconic in-game character Ray Mond. Now, she has extended her contract with the Google-owned platform.