How the Blake Griffin-Kardashian fiasco unfolded in the most explosive way imaginable

Before dating Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner was linked with Blake Griffin for a short amount of time.

At age 26, American supermodel Kendall Jenner has had an extremely long list of lovers. Kylie Jenner’s sister has been in relationships with several athletes, including stars from the NBA. Jenner’s long list of suitors includes the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Devin Booker (currently), and even Blake Griffin.

Back in early 2017, Griffin was playing his last season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Apart from averaging a staggering 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists during that campaign, the 6-foot-9 forward was in the limelight for linking with Jenner.

Initially, there were several reports that revealed that Kendall was “seeing Blake romantically”. Sources at “People” also disclosed:

“She has been in L.A. a lot lately, and is having fun. Work will soon take over her life again, so who knows what will happen will Blake then. She is having fun right now and that’s all that matters to her.”

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner broke up in March 2018

Soon after the rumors surfaced all over social media, the “Keeping up with the Kardashian” star was seen sitting on the sidelines supporting Blake.

Things were going pretty great for the then-power couple. Back in 2018, Kendall told Vogue, “I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

At one point in the short-lasting relationship, things became so serious that Blake decided to call off his wedding with his former girlfriend of 8 years in order to be with Kendall.

Unfortunately, things weren’t meant to be. After dating for a few months, in March of 2018, the distinguished celebrities called it quits.

In no time, Kendall switched to yet another NBA star – Ben Simmons.

After breaking up with the then-76ers guard, Kendall is currently in a pretty happy relationship with Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker since 2020.

