The New Close-Range Meta Weapon Loadout in Warzone 2! It’s Not What you Think ft. IceManIsaac!

Warzone 2 is at that stage where almost every weapon can be made into a meta one. However, the superior players always play between the minutest details. In this case, it has to be TTK and close-range damage. The newest KV Broadside’s semi-automatic fire makes it better than most shotguns. However, it seems IceManIsaac has managed to turn it into the best close-range weapon in the game. Let us look at the loadout for the close-range shotgun loadout that is making everyone mald.

The KV Broadside is the New Meta in Warzone 2! IceManIsaac’s Loadout with Dragon’s Breath Rounds

The loadout requires the Dragon Breath because it can do Damage over Time to enemies. This DoT damage can help finish the enemies off even if they manage to get out of your crosshair. That is why the first attachment we will use is the Dragon’s Breath Ammunition. Now, the second attachment will be a Dashbolt 60 in the Bolt attachment. The Dashbolt is solely present to increase our fire rate so we can get the maximum shots on our opponents quickly without them even lifting their guns up to shoot.

We will give you two options for the third attachment. You can either go with the 25-Shell Drum which gives you 25 slugs or you can use the Bryson Improved Choke. This attachment will increase the damage range of the gun along with the spread of the slugs so they are more accurate. If you are playing with friends, go with the former, and if you are rocking this build solo, we recommend going with the Choke.

The fourth attachment we will equip is the VLK Stockless which is simply present to increase our mobility. It is a shotgun build so it is important for us to run around in buildings and get our guns up quickly to shoot. This attachment helps largely in those aspects. The last attachment is the ZLR Sport-8 Barrel. This attachment increases the damage range and accuracy again.

Now in terms of strategy, in buildings, you HAVE to employ the ADS so the spread of the gun reduces. In addition, utilize your mobility and the power of the incendiary rounds to spam the enemies with bullets. Be unrelenting in your approach in close to medium ranges since this gun has that capability. Run the perk package you are comfortable with. For lethal, we recommend using the Drill Charge. For tactical, a Flashbang is the best option for close ranges.

Follow IceManIsaac's YouTube channel here

