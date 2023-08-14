Warzone 2.0 JGOD Finds Best BR Loadout with “Broken” TTK in Warzone 2.0 Season 5

James “JGOD” Godoy is one of the most trusted content creators for Warzone 2. Quite recently, he highlighted a BR Loadout in Warzone 2 that has a completely “broken” TTK that no one is using.

The current Warzone 2 meta does not have any ARs in it. Battle Rifles, semi-auto Snipers, and SMGs are dominating the meta with no signs of stopping unless a surprise patch occurs. That being said, the best weapon in the Battle Rifle category is undoubtedly the TAQ-V.

However, we still have an unsung hero in the Battle Rifle category in the form of the Lachmann 762. That is what we will analyze and make a loadout on in this guide. The Lachmann 762 is an underused BR in the game. Let us see why.

The Most Underrated Battle Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

Battle Rifles are heavy weapons high in damage but slow when it comes to mobility and fire rate. That is why, they can be a hit or miss when it comes to close-range gunfights. That being said, JGOD recently experimented with the Lachmann 762 and found that it has a base TTK of 690ms which in itself is quite impressive. However, if you hit a single headshot, that improves to around 575ms.

This change can help you melt your enemies if you are on target. In addition, the 575ms TTK outguns the meta Battle Rifles like the Cronen Squall and most importantly, the TAQ-V. Therefore, trying a loadout and experimenting with the weapon yourself might be worth a try.

But first, you will have to unlock it if you were a new player. Let us see how you can do that.

How to Unlock the Lachmann 762

The Lachmann 762 is pretty easy to unlock even if you are a beginner since you will need to reach Level 16 only. This can be done in a 3-5 hour play session. However, if you are in a hurry, you can drop into the DMZ mode and exfil with the weapon.

Exfilling with the weapon will allow you to unlock and use it in other modes like Battle Royale and Resurgence. Once you unlock the weapon, you will need to grind for attachments which might take a while. Let us see what attachments best fit this weapon according to JGOD.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic: Aim-OP V4

Aim-OP V4 Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Muzzle: Tempus GH50

This is a classic JGOD setup as we start off with three of the most known attachments he uses for almost all of his loadouts. The Aim-OP V4 provides a no-nonsense line of sight and a clear visual when scoped in. This helps in staying on target in longer ranges and decreases visual recoil.

Follow that up with the 50-Round Mag because it offers insurance. Insurance in the form of extra bullets when fighting against multiple enemies or in range. It is one of the best investments you can make for an Assault/ Battle Rifle loadout.

The FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel is a staple for any Rifle loadout due to its versatility. It provides efficient stability that allows for close and long-range combat. The attachment boosts for aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy. All are reliable when it comes to controlling long and short-range gunfights respectively.

Now to increase the TTK even further, we equip the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel. It increases the damage range, bullet velocity, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control of the weapon. That is why, it is a must-have for the Lachmann 762 since it provides a hefty boost in range and TTK.

For the last attachment, we go with a Tempus GH50 Muzzle. The Tempus GH50 fixes one crucial problem that the Lachmann 762 has, it’s vertical recoil. The attachment improves the vertical recoil of the weapon by sacrificing a little bit of ADS speed and aiming stability.

That rounds up the attachments, you will need to grind a little to unlock all of them if you haven’t already but it will make the weapon a killing machine in longer ranges.

Secondary

For the secondary, we recommend running an SMG for a closer range because of their speed and damage. Building these SMGs up for ADS speed and mobility is going to be the ideal build. The weapons we recommend using are the ISO 45, the Lachmann Sub, or the Vel 46.

For this particular loadout, we will be using the Vel 46. Let us take a look at the attachments for this weapon.

Vel 46 Attachments

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Assault-60 Stock

Assault-60 Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Solider Grip

Schlager Solider Grip Magazine: 50-Round Mag

This loadout is built for speed and recoil reduction. The loadout has lots of sprint-to-fire and ADS speed which will help in close-range gunfights. Now that we have looked at the attachments for the Secondary, let us take a look at the perks and equipment.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

We start off with Double Time due to its increase in crouch movement speed. In addition, it also doubles the tactical sprint duration. We need Overkill to equip the Vel 46 in the secondary slot. Now, for the Bonus Perk, we equip Fast Hands which is going to increase our weapon switching speed.

This speed is going to be useful when fighting in closer ranges because it will allow you to switch to your SMG quicker. In addition, it also increases the equipment using speed and the reload speed. which is a plus. We finish off the loadout with the perk setup with High Alert. It will pulse your vision anytime you are in someone’s LoS. It can help you reposition when someone has their eyes on you.

Finish off the loadout with a Semtex and a Smoke Grenade for increased lethality and survivability.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Lachmann 762 as we revealed has the best TTK if you manage to land a HS on your enemy. That is why, increasing its TTK further with the above loadout will have a great effect on it. In addition, the perk setup increases the survivability and the SMG will help you in close ranges. It is the best BR loadout in Warzone 2 with lots of synergies.

