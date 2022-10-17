How to Remake in Valorant? Open the chat and type/remake to get the vote going for your team. However, there are some conditions.

Remaking happens when a player quits at the start of the game. It is when the first round starts as a 4vs5. It is annoying when people go off the game because they dislike the map they are playing. But thanks to remaking, you can easily change the tide of the map and hop onto another game quickly.

How to Remake in Valorant?

A simple video tutorial above will help you remake in Valorant. It’s simple, really; go to the chat box and type “/remake.” The best part about remaking is that it readjusts all your MMR. Additionally, you can only remake between the first and second rounds.

Just like the surrender pop-up, a remake version pops up. But all four players must unanimously agree to this remake. If even one disagrees, the vote gets called off, and the rest of the players suffer. Players have complained about this feature to Riot, but they have yet to reduce the votes needed.

But why do people need this feature? What is the use of this remake feature?

What is the use of this feature?

In essence, it saves time for players. They can hop into another ranked or casual game without wasting their time losing a 4v5 situation. Plus, the person who left will receive an MMR loss and a penalty that equals disconnecting from a full match.

However, Riot is not considering the case of going AFK due to network issues. Many people complain of going offline and getting penalized even though their internet is at fault. Riot has received complaints about this issue but still hasn’t fixed it.

Should Riot Overhaul it?

The Remake feature must get an overhaul because it doesn’t discuss the possibilities of internet issues. The matches continue in the case of the players who do not vote. It is unfair for people to continue with a game full of trolls. That is why Riot needs to recheck the existing remaking feature and make a new one that is fair to everyone.