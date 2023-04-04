How to Turn into any Mob in Minecraft with the April Fools Update!

The Minecraft April Fools update gave us tons of content and fans are still discovering what the update has to offer. Going to the moon, voting on different things, having big bobbleheads, and turning into different mobs without a mod are just some of the things you can do in this update. This update snapshot will go down as one of the best among all the April Fools updates that have been in Minecraft throughout the years.

If you are looking to turn into a mob in this update. We will take a look at how you can do that in this article. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Turn into a Mob using the Bottle of Void in Minecraft April Fools Update

There are two different bottles you need to know about in this update. The first one is the bottle of void which looks like other bottles. The bottle of entity will turn you into a mob upon consumption. You will need another bottle of void to turn back into your regular self.

To get the bottle of the void, you will need to approve it through your console. In creative mode, open the console and type this code: /vote rule minecraft:drink_air approve. After you get a bottle, drink from it and then you will have a bottle of void.

Use this bottle on any mod to turn into that specific mod. Ensure you make another bottle of void so you can turn into your original self again. Repeat this process as many times as you want to turn into any mob you want. There are many more things in the update that players are still discovering in the update snapshot. However, we have not found the extent of the content yet.

People are saying there are 380+ features in the update that players are yet to complete exploring. To keep exploring the features of this update, click on this article which shows off the best features of this update. For more Minecraft content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!