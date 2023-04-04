Best Things to Do in the Minecraft April Fools Snapshot

Minecraft has a history of making the best April Fool’s content the gaming world has ever seen. This time we got the Vote Update where everything is decided by vote. Today we will be taking a look at the most interesting things you can do in this vote update. Fans are discovering newer things to do every single day in this snapshot. Let us break down the ones we know which are worth trying out.

Transform into a Mob in this Minecraft April Fools Snapshot!

#4 – Going to the Moon Dimension

That’s right. There is a whole new dimension for you to explore in this snapshot. There are two ways in which you can reach the moon, one is through a cow and the other is through a console command. However, you can only do this at night.

The Cow Method

First, we will approve air blocks. To do that, use this command: /vote rule minecraft:air_blocks approve

Next, we will summon those air blocks. Use this command: /give playername minecraft:air_block 64

After that, summon a cow. You can use this command to that: /summon minecraft:cow

Now use the air blocks and stuff the cow with it by right clicking on it. This will make a baloon cow

The Console Method

You can directly go to the moon by typing this command: /execute as @s in minecraft:the_moon run tp @s ~ ~ ~

#3 – Big Head

Having fun with a big head is a surprising thing to see in Minecraft. This is one of the funniest things we have seen out of Mojang. You can vote to get your head bigger than your body in the game. You can open the console, enable voting and then start by inputting the command for the big head. This will give you the feature.

#2 – Ultra Realistic Mode

This turns the whole game into as realistic of a survival game as it can. It gives you a proper hydration bar along with inventory problems if you carry heavy items. There is also a feature in this mode where you get hurt if you punch the blocks. Mojang took a lot of effort to put this in the game and even for an April Fools joke, it shows commitment to the fans.

#1 – Turn into Mobs

Every mob has a specific splash potion that one can use to transform into a particular animal. You can use that potion to throw it at other mobs and change their appearance to the mob’s potion you threw. It is a really cool feature that one can use to change the usual appeal of the game into something fun.

Among these features which one is your favorite? Check out this Minecraft article to see a list of the best April Fools updates!