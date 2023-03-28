How to Use Pottery Shards in Minecraft Update 1.20!

Archeology is going to be a huge part of the new Minecraft Trails and Tales update. Among that, there are going to be many new tools such as the Brush and other archeology-based materials being introduced.

However, players are going to need these tools to find pottery shards. Pottery shards have a unique purpose in the game. It will enhance the everpresent creativity of the players and help in creating new artistry. Let us take a look at how you can find and make cool pots using pottery shards.

Using Pottery Shards to Make Pots in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tails Update

The Trails and Tales update will bring many new features to the game. Most notably, the Archeology update, the inclusion of camels, the sniffer mob, and the pottery shards. Now, the pottery shards can be found by digging through suspicious sand which is also a new addition to the game.

You can easily identify these sand blocks. Once you do, you will equip the brush tool and use it to locate those pottery shards within these blocks. With these shards, one can make decorated pots of various kinds. There are 20 different variants of these pots you can make. Let us look at all the variants you can make:

Archer Pottery Shard

Arms Up Pottery Shard

Angler Pottery Shard

Brewer Pottery Shard

Blade Pottery Shard

Burn Pottery Shard

Danger Pottery Shard

Friend Pottery Shard

Explorer Pottery Shard

Heart Pottery Shard

Heartbreak Pottery Shard

Howl Pottery Shard

Mourner Pottery Shard

Sheaf Pottery Shard

Skull Pottery Shard

Snort Pottery Shard

Plenty Pottery Shard

Prize Pottery Shard

One can add these beautiful pots anywhere one wishes. We recommend using them at the entrance of your house or indoors so it adds that rustic feel. In addition, you can use these features as an archeology enthusiast to decorate your build. These pottery shard features will be one of the best for people who have asked for an archeology-based update for a while.

You can also use these pots to create areas with a certain theme, Aztec is the first thing that comes to mind. Create mosaics or any art piece you want, the choice is up to you! For more information about the Camel mob, check out this article and to read the whole list of features, check out this official article by Mojang! Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Minecraft content!