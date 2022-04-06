ESports

“I don’t regret switching to VALORANT.”: Nitr0 talks about his experiences with VALORANT and CS:GO

Yuvansh Ruia

Very recently, Nitr0 had switched back to CS:GO from VALORANT. He spoke about the changes…