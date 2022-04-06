“I don’t regret switching to VALORANT.”: Nitr0 talks about his experiences with VALORANT and CS:GO

Very recently, Nitr0 had switched back to CS:GO from VALORANT. He spoke about the changes in a recent interview.

Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella has had a bumpy professional esports career. After representing Team Liquid’s CS:GO division for more than five years, during which he guided the team to several trophies, the American in-game leader switched to VALORANT.

In what was a new esports title at the time, nitr0 joined 100 Thieves’ VALORANT squad, a team that looked to have a bright future ahead of them. But after competing with them for more than a year, the 26-year-old decided to go back to his roots and rejoined Team Liquid’s revamped CS:GO lineup.

Nitr0’s opinion on VALORANT

Despite some of the hardships he faced with 100 Thieves, nitr0 said he doesn’t regret switching to VALORANT since it has allowed him to have more personal time and space in a period where he needed it the most. “I don’t regret switching to VALORANT. I think it was very good for me and my personal life because my wife was pregnant,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean VALORANT is necessarily in a bad spot. According to nitr0, it’s much easier to get into the game than CS:GO. “[The VALORANT] scene has a lot of growth for new and up-and-coming players,” he said. “You don’t have to have a ‘CS degree’ to be insane at the game… I think a lot of people, especially the casuals, like that about the game, because CS has a lot of gatekeepers. You kinda have to have multiple years of experience.”

