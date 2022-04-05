Valorant Lineups: Best places to get Valorant ability lineups for postplants and strats

Don’t know where to go when looking for lineups, well here are the best places to visit to get some crispy Valorant Lineups for rank games.

The level of competition in valorant rank and casual games has gradually increased. With players practicing continuously and trying out new stuff all the time. So going into your own rank games you need to be prepped and ready.

And one of the best things to learn, for a better playstyle is knowing Lineups. To give a brief, lineups are premade paths for your utility for specific places, to disrupt your enemies. And to learn lineups you can either spend a ton of time in customs or take a look at people who spend a ton of time in customs.

Best places to get Valornat Lineups

Valorant Lineups are all over the internet, with some of them being sold like candy. But here are some places where you will get free Valorant lineups with a click of a few buttons.

Blitz

Blitz is a personalized desktop application working off of AI which gives you your in-game stats such as headshot percentage, map win rate, weapons stats like total kills, and stuff. Along with all of this, it also privies the user with Video guides in the guides section.

In this section, you can filter out the guides for a specific agent on a specific map. And view lineups for both the attacker’s and defenders’ sides of all difficulty levels. Which gives you all the data you need on one platform.

Blitz is a Free platform, which you can download from blitz.gg.

Average Jonas’s Discord Channel

Another great platform to get lineups is Average Jonas’s Discord Channel. Average Jonas is a Sova main Valorant genius who specializes in making insane lineups, mostly to make killjoy mains suffer. He comes up with new lineups for each Act, and update them on this discord channel.

His Discord channel has a bifurcation based on each agent on different maps for different abilities.

You can see a ton of lineups for each agent’s specific abilities on each map on one platform, on which the contents keep on updating. You can access the discord channel from here discord.gg/averagejonas.

Youtube

And if all else fails we have our most reliable site youtube. Where all you have to do is search the agent’s name on which map and you’ll get a ton of results. For example, if you are looking for Viper lineups on Breeze

