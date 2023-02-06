IEM Katowice day 3 schedule: All matches on February 6, 2023 and where to watch them

After an exciting Play-In, IEM Katowice is underway and is already delivering. In the first two days of the competition, we had to bid farewell to two behemoths of the Counter-Strike scene. Both Furia and Cloud9 have been eliminated at the hands of underdog team IHC. BIG Clan was also eliminated earlier today, with Team Spirit moving on to face Team Liquid. Here’s how tomorrow’s lineup of matches looks like.

Multiple elimination games at IEM Katowice day 3

There’s 4 more spots in the #IEM Katowice playoffs 👀 Who do you think is joining @G2esports & @natusvincere in the Spodek Arena? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cOJoou4urW — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) February 5, 2023

Day 3 schedule (February 6, 2023):

12:30 – Heroic vs. OG (upper bracket semi-final)

– Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Outsiders (lower bracket round one)

– Vitality vs. Fnatic (upper bracket semi-final)

– Complexity vs. MOUZ (lower bracket round one)

– FaZe Clan vs. IHC (lower bracket semi-final)

– Team Liquid vs. Team Spirit (lower bracket semi-final)

So far, IEM Katowice has been an absolute rollercoaster. Former Major semi-finalists Furia were eliminated early on at the hands of underdog IHC. Proving that their win against Furia wasn’t a fluke, IHC took it one step further and managed to take out Cloud9 in the process as well.

As a result, the lower bracket has been dubbed the bracket of death with teams like Liquid, FaZe, and former major winners Outsiders. On the other hand, the upper bracket contains favorites like G2 and NAVI who have been flawless so far, earning themselves upper bracket final spots. G2 also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs at the Spodek Arena by beating FaZe Clan today.

All matches are streamed on YouTube and Twitch simultaneously on ESL’s channels. The streams are split into A and B streams for matches that are underway at the same time. Here are the links:

