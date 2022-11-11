Heroic crush Team Spirit to secure a semifinal spot at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major

With their latest victory at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major, Heroic joins MOUZ and Outsiders as semifinalists. After eliminating Liquid, Team Spirit looked prime to take the fight to Heroic in the quarterfinals. Moving to the map veto, Team Spirit looked to secure it in their favor. Starting off on Vertigo, where Spirit looked indomitable, Heroic looked to be in rough waters. However, the Danish squad, armed with the support of the Brazilian crowd, pulled off a great win.

Here’s everything that went down during the Heroic vs. Spirit matchup.

Also read: Dying Light 2 November 11 hotfix and update 1.7.2 patch notes

Heroic clean sweep Team Spirit 2-0 to advance at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major

TOP FOUR FOR @heroicgg! The Danes take the series 2-0 against @Team__Spirit to advance to the #IEM Rio Semi-Finals. 16-8 Vertigo

16-14 Overpass pic.twitter.com/GHof76HrUB — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) November 11, 2022

Map summary:

Vertigo (Team Spirit’s pick): 16-8

(Team Spirit’s pick): 16-8 Overpass (Heroic’s pick): 16-14

(Heroic’s pick): 16-14 Nuke: Not required, series decided 2-0 in favor of Heroic

Starting with Team Spirit’s pick of Vertigo, the CIS squad came in as the favorites. The Chopper-led squad looked leagues ahead of all other teams in this competition both strategically and in firepower. Starting the series off hot, Spirit managed to flip a 2v5 situation on its head to win the pistol. However, Heroic found its groove in the first half, winning the first gun round and halting Spirit’s momentum. Heroic secured a 10-5 half before putting on a dominant T side. Despite losing the pistol, Heroic closed the map 16-8.

Overpass was a map that started off almost identically to Vertigo. Spirit won the pistol and the follow-ups to get off to a good start. This time, Heroic stabilized early on the T side to go up 10-5 once again thanks to a spectacular 1v3 by Cadian. A tale of two T sides, Spirit also showed off their firepower to close the gap 9-10. What followed was a streak of rounds by each side leaving the score at 14-15 in Heroic’s favor. Despite the low buy, a successful flank shut Spirit out, dashing their hopes for overtime and a third map.

Currently, all eyes are on Furia as they take on NAVI for the last semifinal spot. All games are being streamed at twitch.tv/esl_csgo.