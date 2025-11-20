‘Kevin Stefanski and Dillon Gabriel’s Agents Broke Into Shedeur Sanders’ Home’: James Harrison Presents a Wild Conspiracy Theory

Shedeur Sanders’ home was burglarized during his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Two hundred thousand dollars’ worth of items were reportedly stolen as well, including sunglasses and clothes. It could’ve been a lot worse. However, the incident hasn’t seemed to faze Shedeur, who will be starting in his first game this upcoming Sunday.

Even still, some fans and pundits aren’t ready to drop the break-in just yet. And in the most recent episode of his podcast, former NFL veteran James “Deebo” Harrison tossed out a wild conspiracy theory surrounding the incident. One that you aren’t going to want to miss.

Deebo claimed that Kevin Stefanski and Dillon Gabriel may have conspired to break into Shedeur’s home.

“Here’s my conspiracy of what I think could’ve happened. So, halftime came, and he knew that Dillon [Gabriel] was out. And when he found that out, Kevin [Stefanski] or Dillon might’ve called his agent and said, ‘I’m out.’ And he and Kevin got the same agent,” Harrison said while laying out his theory (via Deebo & Joe).

“Since they both have the same agent, Dillon and Kevin, I think they went and broke into the man’s house,” he reiterated.

It was a wild claim that nobody saw coming, not even his co-host Joe Haden, who played alongside him in the 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haden couldn’t get on board with Harrison’s theory and quickly shot it down.

“We’re talking about breaking into a man’s house, bro. It’s not funny… I’m not here for this conspiracy theory,” he responded. But Harrison pressed on.

“I’m just spitballing here, man. Listen to me. I’m thinking they were hoping that [the break in] got to him before he got back out there, or sometime during the game, to rally him a little more,” Harrison stated.

If it were true, what a wild turn of events this whole situation would be. But both Stefanski and Gabriel were still at the game while the burglary was going on. So, there’s no evidence to support the theory whatsoever.

And in case you were wondering, both Stefanski and Gabriel have Jimmy Sexton as their common agent, and both the QB and coach are represented by CAA.

No matter who broke into the home, though, Shedeur admitted to the press that it didn’t affect him at all. Noting that he’s in a better headspace these days, the rookie quarterback said that nothing really fazes him anymore. He even joked that none of his jewelry was stolen and laughed it off.

All told, it was a wild conspiracy theory from Harrison. The five-time Pro Bowler dominated the NFL for the better part of 15 seasons, but when it comes to his takes, maybe he should rethink his approach before firing off assumptions with no research behind them.