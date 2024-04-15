“Messi Doesn’t Have a Clue”: Fans Don Detective Hats as Lionel Messi Greets Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead

When Messi is in the house, he is the biggest star there, even if that house belongs to the Chiefs’ star QB, Patrick Mahomes. While the NFL is the most profitable league in the world, it lacks the outreach and exposure that other sports like soccer have. So, it is not surprising that, despite his success, not many know Mahomes outside of a few countries, as they do Messi.

On Saturday, LM10’s Inter Miami FC locked horns against Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead, and surprisingly, both Mahomes and Andy Reid were present inside the stadium to support their city’s team. As the teams were preparing to exit the tunnel, Patrick took the opportunity to meet and greet the Argentine player. However, Mahomes approaching the former Barcelona Talisman took him by surprise, and all the fans noticed the same thing.

Fans asserted that the 4-time UCL winner had no idea who Patrick Mahomes was, while others quipped that Messi didn’t understand anything Mahomes had said. Some even playfully remarked that the real GOAT was Andy Reid, standing behind Patrick. Overall, the majority felt that it wasn’t particularly surprising that the former PSG Striker didn’t know the reigning Super Bowl champ because soccer precedes American Football and most parts of the world identify the word football as soccer, a sport played with feet. Take a look:

Messi’s presence in the MLS has been noticeable ever since he landed in Miami, and his Arrowhead visit wasn’t an exception. The highly anticipated matchup attracted loads of fans to the stadium, many of whom typically only attend to watch the Chiefs play.

Messi’s First Game at Arrowhead Added to History Books

While Inter Miami added 3 points to their tally, Messi’s presence was overwhelming for the stadium, which doesn’t see this much attendance besides NFL matches or music concerts. 72,610 fans turned up to see the Little boy from Rosario work his magic with his feet.

That’s the third-highest attendance for a single match in MLS history, which is saying something for a league that has been around since 1993 and has been no stranger to global soccer stars like David Beckham, David Villa, Zlatan, and many more.

The highest and second-highest attendance occurred during the LA Derby, which saw 82,110 people at Rose Bowl Stadium, and when Galaxy defeated Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium, with 74,479 people in the stands.

While the MLS has been around for 3 decades, its revenue and attendance pale in comparison to the NFL, even though soccer is a global sport and attracts more than 3.5 billion people. When it comes to global presence, however, the NFL is nowhere near soccer despite attracting an impressive 400 million people. The league is trying to change that by starting international programs and playing games outside the USA, in cities like Munich, London, and Rio.