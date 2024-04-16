“He Wasn’t Marked”: Patrick Mahomes Dissects Lionel Messi’s Goal After Arrowhead Clash

A couple of days ago, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes shared an iconic hallway moment with soccer GOAT Lionel Messi. Post that, Mahomes was seen cheering for his team in the stands as Sporting Kansas City took on Messi’s Inter Miami. The Argentinian helped the David Beckham-owned team earn a 3-2 victory, leaving even rival team owner Patrick Mahomes thoroughly impressed.

A few hours ago, Patrick Mahomes gave his first press conference in a long time. Amongst the host of NFL-related questions, a reporter asked the QB what he thought of Messi’s performance against his team. Candidly, Mahomes expressed his awe at Messi’s performance and didn’t shy away from picking out the best plays by LM10.

Miami’s first goal came in the 18th minute through Gomez. He finished a well-placed through ball by Messi in the back of the net. Post that, Miami’s second goal of the night was scored by the GOAT. The champion athlete ripped in a long ranger to the top corner of the KC Royals net. Patrick, during the press conference, reminisced on this. The superstar QB expressed his amazement at Messi’s vision for the assist and his skillset to score his long-range goal. Mahomes called Messi a “Top” player in the press conference.

“I mean, it’s just awesome man to see a guy at the top of any league in the entire world and you saw in the certain spots that he had where he wasn’t marked or where he got free. I mean he made stuff happen with the pass that he made. The vision that he had and then the goal that he scored, I mean it shows you what it is like when you have [someone] of the top kind playing at any profession.”

All said and done, Messi had a cracker of a match and lived upto Patrick Mahomes’ pre-match suggestion for him.

What Did Patrick Mahomes Tell Lionel Messi After The Viral Embrace?

As Lionel Messi was all set to mark his return to the field in front of a jam packed 72,000+ crowd at the Arrowhead Stadium, LM10 came across a familiar face at the hallway. As the former Bareclona player was passing by, he was greeted by KC Royals co-owner and KC Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

The three time Super Bowl winner greeted Messi and wished him luck while asking him to enjoy himself on the field. “What’s up man? Hey, good luck man. Have fun out there,” Mahomes said to Messi in a video clip that has gone viral. Messi did reply to Mahomes in Egnlish but it’s unclear what he said.

While from the outside, it might just be a handshake and an exchange of pleasantries, but two legends of the sporting world getting captured in one frame will always be a moment to look back to in American sporting history.