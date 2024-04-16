mobile app bar

“He Wasn’t Marked”: Patrick Mahomes Dissects Lionel Messi’s Goal After Arrowhead Clash

Suresh Menon
Published

"Messi Doesn't Have a Clue": Fans Don Detective Hats as Lionel Messi Greets Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead

Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

A couple of days ago, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes shared an iconic hallway moment with soccer GOAT Lionel Messi. Post that, Mahomes was seen cheering for his team in the stands as Sporting Kansas City took on Messi’s Inter Miami. The Argentinian helped the David Beckham-owned team earn a 3-2 victory, leaving even rival team owner Patrick Mahomes thoroughly impressed.

A few hours ago, Patrick Mahomes gave his first press conference in a long time. Amongst the host of NFL-related questions, a reporter asked the QB what he thought of Messi’s performance against his team. Candidly, Mahomes expressed his awe at Messi’s performance and didn’t shy away from picking out the best plays by LM10.

Miami’s first goal came in the 18th minute through Gomez. He finished a well-placed through ball by Messi in the back of the net. Post that, Miami’s second goal of the night was scored by the GOAT. The champion athlete ripped in a long ranger to the top corner of the KC Royals net. Patrick, during the press conference, reminisced on this. The superstar QB expressed his amazement at Messi’s vision for the assist and his skillset to score his long-range goal. Mahomes called Messi a “Top” player in the press conference.

“I mean, it’s just awesome man to see a guy at the top of any league in the entire world and you saw in the certain spots that he had where he wasn’t marked or where he got free. I mean he made stuff happen with the pass that he made. The vision that he had and then the goal that he scored, I mean it shows you what it is like when you have [someone] of the top kind playing at any profession.”

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

