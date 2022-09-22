Minecraft 1.20 Update: What will be the next Minecraft Update?

The Minecraft 1.20 Update is around the corner, and fans are excited to see what Mojang will do.

Today we will look at what the Devs have in store for the next Minecraft update. We know a few things, but fans have speculated about what to expect.

The previous update gave us the Warden protecting the Ancient city, Mangrove swamps and frogs, and the Allay. It will be interesting how the dev team steps up for the next update, but the fans have some speculations.

We know Minecraft live takes place on October 15th, so it is safe to assume that the next update will be sometime later in November.

Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on 15 October.

*probably at 12 PM ET Source: Minecraft Now (August)



Minecraft 1.20 Update: Confirmed Features

A spectator mode will be present in the new update since fans have been craving one for a long time. It was already present in Minecraft Now, which took place this April.

Players can see past and through blocks and fly freely with this spectator feature.

The Nether Portal’s spawn system has caused many problems for the players. Therefore, the devs are looking to change the mob spawn system, which seems trivial but can allow for safe farming methods.

A new Bedrock UI is also being implemented in the game. The recent versions have shown off a better UI for the Bedrock Edition, so the Devs will likely introduce a new UI in this update.

A potential Inventory update is also on the cards for the Minecraft 1.20 update. A recent survey on Minecraft Twitter indicates an Inventory overhaul is in the cards.

The last tweak we saw for the Inventory was in the 1.12 update, so we think it’s long overdue.

MC 1. 20 Update’s Speculated Features

Fans have speculated many other changes, including the ones confirmed. Among popular ones, Desert, Badlands, and Birch Forest Biomes are a target of speculation.

Another speculation indicates the addition of multiple mobs like Badgers, Ostriches, and Meercats.

Other short and trivial speculations include Editor Mode, Banners, Hardcore Mode, custom shields, and many more. Only time will tell what the update gives us.