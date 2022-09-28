Minecraft Frozen Planet II DLC: Every Detail Revealed

Minecraft partnered with BBC Earth to release a Snow-Based DLC with Polar Bears, Penguins, and more. Minecraft Frozen Planet II is out now.

The recent DLC for Minecraft saw Mojang partnering with BBC Earth. It is a part of Minecraft Education and raises awareness about the South Pole and its wonders.

Here is the trailer for the Minecraft Frozen Planet II DLC.

Features

The DLC gives players the option to explore five different immersive worlds. Each of them has a diverse habitat and environmental standing.

The DLC is not exclusive to the Education Edition, as it is also available for the Bedrock and Java editions. It also offers support for over 29 languages.

Five parts will be spread out over five weeks. Each week will tackle different issues and animals. The plan is to update the DLC with a new part by October 18.

Different Animals

The players can play as a Minecraft Mob, assuming roles of Seals, Whales, Penguins, and Polar Bears. The players will explore how difficult survival is for these animals and try to cope with different hostile conditions.

Each world has accompanying walkthrough videos, science lesson plans explaining habitats, and factsheets.

This step will not only help the gameplay become more interactive but also allow players to learn more about these animals.

Not only that, more animals like Eagles, Walruses, and Snow Leopards are on the cards for Mojang and BBC in future editions.

There are quests for each animal you play as. Moreover, those quests will dive deep into their lifestyle and show players their daily basis for survival.

Those quests will also demonstrate how climate change worsens the conditions of these animals and will raise awareness for the same.

How much does the Minecraft Frozen Planet II DLC cost?

Nothing! As it is educational content, it is free of charge, and you can download the DLC from the official Minecraft website. The DLC tackles climate change issues and educates folks about the same.

However, most people will have to buy the game first to be a part of it. Getting a subscription to the Xbox Pass is the cheapest way for PC players.