Minecraft Live 2022 : Legends, Dungeons and Marketplace

In this article, we will look at every announcement and news piece related to Minecraft Live 2022. More details below.

Many things were given to fans as a surprise for Minecraft Live 2022. The event lived up to the hype, with Mojang making announcements for Minecraft Legends, Dungeons, and more. Hence, let us take a look at what the event gave us.

Minecraft Live 2022

Here we have a video recap of everything related to Minecraft Live given in a video format by the official Minecraft YouTube channel. Let us do a little breakdown piece by piece.

Minecraft 1.20 Update Features

Bamboo crafting, camel mobs, Hanging signs, and Chiseled bookshelves are the four new features that will encompass the 1.20 update of Minecraft. Also, many default skins (seven, to be precise) will be added to the game.

The default skins are (in order, left to right) Sunny, Kai, Makena, Steve, Alex, Zuri, Efe, Ari, and Noor. We have a picture of them given below.

Minecraft Legends

Next, we have Minecraft Legends. We got the release date of Minecraft Legends, which is Spring 2023. Plus, we got a four-person co-op demo live. Additionally, We also got an introduction to the first speaking mobs of Minecraft: the three hosts, Knowledge, Action, and Foresight.

Therefore, Minecraft Legends was a huge success in the event.

Minecraft Dungeons

In addition to Minecraft Legends, we also got a Dungeons update. Season three: Fauna Faire is coming to the game on October 19th. Alongside, they have new mobs, flairs, pets, skins, emotes, and more free content. They also gave us the Phantom Familiar.

Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft Marketplace brings us a Batman DLC, allowing us to explore locations like the Monarch Theatre, Wayne Tower, and the Batcave. You can fight off against the Joker, Harley Quinn, and more. This DLC will also release on October 18th.

Minecraft Mob Vote Winner Sniffer

Sniffer won the Minecraft Mob Vote and will be added to the game’s next update. There were a total of 3.5 million votes on all possible platforms.

