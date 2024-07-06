Derek Jeter Reveals his Fox Comfort Zone, Picks Favorite Colleague: “Makes it Comfortable, Makes it Easy”

Oct 16, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Derek Jeter and David Ortiz speak on the Fox pregame show before game two between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros in the ALCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter’s journey to becoming a broadcaster for Fox was not straightforward. Initially, the Hall of Famer didn’t have a television career on his radar. However, things shifted in 2022 after his stint as CEO of the Miami Marlins

The shift began when Jeter opted to step down from his role with the Marlins. This opened up several doors and Fox managed to persuade him to lend his voice to a college football game. This short stint in broadcasting sparked an interest in the 50-year-old.

Subsequently, Fox extended an invitation for Jeter to join their broadcast team for a World Series match. This experience, alongside former teammate, Alex Rodriguez and ex-rival, David Ortiz had the former CEO completely hooked.



Jeter, who was previously hesitant about committing to a full-time broadcasting gig, eventually decided to sign a six-year deal with Fox after some contemplation. This move solidified his spot as a member of the “MLB on FOX” team. And, the rest is history!

The 50-year-old’s integration into the Fox crew appears to be positive. There’s plenty of fun and friendly banter among him, Rodriguez, Ortiz, and announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Additionally, this camaraderie likely translates on-screen, increasing engagement during Fox’s coverage of the World Series and postseason.

During an interview on “SI Media With Jimmy Traina,” Derek Jeter picked Kevin Burkhardt and singled him out as his favorite among his Fox Sports colleagues, which also includes Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Jeter commended Kevin for his ability to juggle roles seamlessly, transitioning from covering the World Series to NFL games, saying,

“He makes it comfortable, makes it easy.”



When it comes to Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, Jeter notes his standing relationship with A-Rod, having known him for quite some time. On the other hand, he mentions that his bond with Ortiz began recently extending beyond their playing careers. Despite this difference, Jeter describes Ortiz as what one would expect—one of the best individuals he has met.

Having said that, there have been rumors about Jeter possibly joining the YES Network alongside Paul O’Neill. However, the five-time World Series champion did not wait long to put such speculation to bed.



Jeter Clarifies Stance on YES Network Role

During the same conversation with Traina, Jeter expressed his reservations about providing in-game commentary and calling games even though he had been approached by John Filippelli from the YES Network. The former CEO mentioned that while various ideas were presented to him he decided against taking on responsibilities.

“I don’t have any interest at this point to do entire games. It’s just a lot of talking and dissecting, and um, you know, I really enjoy what I do now.”

Despite his reluctance towards broadcasting duties at YES Network, Jeter admitted that working with Fox allowed him to stay linked with the sport he’s passionate about and share his insights as a former player.